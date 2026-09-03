 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Xiaomi shows off its Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival at IFA ahead of next week’s launch

The company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Fold will be its first phone to feature the new XRing O3 chip and next-gen LPDDR6 RAM.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Xiaomi 18 Fold official poster
Xiaomi/X
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Xiaomi gave attendees at IFA 2026 in Berlin an early look at its upcoming wide-screen foldable ahead of its official launch in China next week. The Xiaomi 18 Fold took the stage in a striking cherry red finish, with a distinctive camera visor and a noticeably wider aspect ratio than Xiaomi’s earlier foldables.

The foldable will be the first to feature Xiaomi’s new in-house flagship chip

While Xiaomi didn’t share complete specifications, the company confirmed that the 18 Fold is its first flagship phone built around the new XRing O3 processor. It also revealed that the chip will be paired with next-gen LPDDR6 RAM, rated for speeds up to 12,800Mbps, fast enough to keep up with multitasking on a foldable display.

Xiaomi 18 Fold at IFA 2026
Xiaomi/X

The rear of the device shows a triple-camera layout, with markings on the housing pointing to a focal range between 17mm and 80mm, which lines up with an optical zoom of roughly 3.3x to 3.5x for telephoto shots. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the phone will feature a 5.38-inch cover screen paired with a 7.58-inch foldable display, giving it a squarer shape similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Xiaomi’s IFA showcase goes beyond the foldable

The foldable reveal is only part of Xiaomi’s much larger presence on the show floor. The company is reportedly occupying a showcase spanning more than 3,300 square meters in Berlin, using the space to highlight over 380 connected devices under its Human X Car X Home strategy, its umbrella branding for phones, electric vehicles, and smart home gear.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal all details about the 18 Fold, including pricing and regional availability, during its official launch event in China on September 7. Until then, the IFA showcase is the clearest look most people outside China will get at the device’s design and hardware.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Motorola’s Razr 2026 is now covered in sparkly Swarovski crystals
The Swarovski edition adds 35 crystals, a quilted finish, and a new Pantone Meteorite color
Motorola Razr 2026 with Crystals by Swarovski launched at IFA 2026

Motorola’s most affordable foldable phone this year just got a lot fancier. The company has unveiled a new Moto Razr 2026 with Crystals by Swarovski at IFA 2026 in Berlin, giving the base Razr a fresh finish covered in crystals.

The phone is part of Motorola’s latest Brilliant Collection and comes in a new Pantone Meteorite color. Underneath all of the decoration, though, this is still the same Moto Razr 2026 that launched in April, which is sold as the Razr 70 in global markets. Motorola also used the Berlin show to announce the Moto Watch Ultra and Motorola Edge 70 Plus.

Read more
Motorola’s new Edge 70 Plus packs a 200MP camera and a massive battery
The Plus model brings a 144Hz AMOLED screen and tougher build, but some specs trail the regular Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70 Plus launched at IFA 2026

Motorola has used the ongoing IFA 2026 show in Berlin to unveil the Edge 70 Plus, a new addition to the Edge 70 lineup that first arrived last November. The name suggests a straightforward upgrade, but the spec sheet is a little more mixed than that.

The biggest changes are easy to spot. Motorola has increased the battery from 4,800mAh on the Edge 70 to 6,500mAh, while the 50MP main camera has been replaced by a 200MP sensor. The Plus also moves to a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Read more
Anker unveils smarter chargers and power banks built to fight heat and battery degradation
Unveiled at IFA 2026, the new lineup prioritizes thermal management and battery longevity over maximum charging speeds.
Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro and Anker Laptop Charger lifestyle image

Anker has announced a wide range of products at the ongoing IFA 2026 trade show in Berlin, ranging from earbuds with AI note-taking capabilities to speakers aimed at helping you sleep better. The company has also unveiled a new lineup of smart power banks and charging stations designed that shift focus from pushing the most wattage to active heat management and long-term battery health.

Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro

Read more