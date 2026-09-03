Xiaomi shows off its Galaxy Z Fold 8 rival at IFA ahead of next week’s launch

Xiaomi gave attendees at IFA 2026 in Berlin an early look at its upcoming wide-screen foldable ahead of its official launch in China next week. The Xiaomi 18 Fold took the stage in a striking cherry red finish, with a distinctive camera visor and a noticeably wider aspect ratio than Xiaomi’s earlier foldables.

The foldable will be the first to feature Xiaomi’s new in-house flagship chip

While Xiaomi didn’t share complete specifications, the company confirmed that the 18 Fold is its first flagship phone built around the new XRing O3 processor. It also revealed that the chip will be paired with next-gen LPDDR6 RAM, rated for speeds up to 12,800Mbps, fast enough to keep up with multitasking on a foldable display.

The rear of the device shows a triple-camera layout, with markings on the housing pointing to a focal range between 17mm and 80mm, which lines up with an optical zoom of roughly 3.3x to 3.5x for telephoto shots. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the phone will feature a 5.38-inch cover screen paired with a 7.58-inch foldable display, giving it a squarer shape similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Xiaomi’s IFA showcase goes beyond the foldable

The foldable reveal is only part of Xiaomi’s much larger presence on the show floor. The company is reportedly occupying a showcase spanning more than 3,300 square meters in Berlin, using the space to highlight over 380 connected devices under its Human X Car X Home strategy, its umbrella branding for phones, electric vehicles, and smart home gear.

Xiaomi is expected to reveal all details about the 18 Fold, including pricing and regional availability, during its official launch event in China on September 7. Until then, the IFA showcase is the clearest look most people outside China will get at the device’s design and hardware.