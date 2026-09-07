 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Xiaomi’s latest foldable has me convinced this design is here to stay

The Xiaomi 18 Fold pairs an unusual wider design with a surprisingly large battery, homegrown silicon, and flagship cameras, all packed into a 219-gram body.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Xiaomi / Weibo

September is becoming a very interesting month for foldable phones, and Xiaomi has just added another to the pile. The Xiaomi 18 Fold has launched in China with a shorter, wider shape that looks a little like a passport when closed. It’s quite a departure from the tall and narrow book-style foldables we’ve become used to, but Xiaomi isn’t alone in thinking this might be the way forward.

Samsung already went down a similar road with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in July, giving it a shorter, wider footprint and a 4:3 display when unfolded. Apple is expected to reveal its first foldable iPhone on September 9 — just two days after Xiaomi’s launch — and rumors have repeatedly pointed toward a similar passport-style design. Then there’s Huawei, which launched the Mate XT 2 today as well, although it is taking things in an entirely different direction with a tri-fold design.

Passport-style foldables might be having a moment

The Xiaomi 18 Fold has a 5.38-inch screen on the outside and opens into a 7.58-inch display. But the more interesting part is how Xiaomi has packaged those screens. At 219 grams, the phone isn’t dramatically heavier than some regular flagship phones. It measures 10.68mm when folded and shrinks to just 5.02mm when you open it. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 has already shown some of the advantages of going shorter and wider. The more compact dimensions can make a foldable easier to handle when closed, while opening it gives you something closer to a small tablet. Xiaomi is now betting on essentially the same idea. It has also managed to squeeze in a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, complete with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. That’s a pretty impressive combination for a foldable this thin and light.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Xiaomi / Weibo

The cameras sound suitably flagship-like too. There’s a 200MP Leica-branded main camera alongside a 50MP periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide. Inside, Xiaomi is making another big change. The 18 Fold debuts the company’s own 3nm Xring O3 processor instead of relying on Qualcomm silicon, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. HyperOS 4, based on Android 17, handles the software side.

Apple is arriving right in the middle of all this

The timing is what makes the Xiaomi 18 Fold especially interesting. Huawei launched the Mate XT 2 on the same day, pushing in the opposite direction with two hinges and a 10.2-inch screen. Huawei’s new tri-fold starts at 19,999 yuan, making it a considerably more extravagant proposition than Xiaomi’s 10,999 yuan starting price. Samsung, meanwhile, already has the Galaxy Z Fold 8 on sale. Its passport-like redesign was one of the biggest departures from previous Galaxy Fold models, and early reports suggest the new form factor has been well received. And then, on September 9, Apple is expected to enter the foldable market for the first time.

Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Xiaomi / Weibo

That could make the shape of its first foldable particularly telling. If Apple does adopt the shorter, wider design we’ve been hearing about, it would put three of the industry’s biggest smartphone makers behind roughly the same idea: a foldable that’s compact when closed but turns into a squarer, tablet-like device when opened. Xiaomi has made sure its version is here before Apple’s. The Xiaomi 18 Fold starts at 10,999 yuan ($1,640) in China, with sales beginning September 10. There’s no word yet on whether it will be released internationally. Whatever happens next, 2026 is starting to look like the year foldable phones finally figure out what shape they want to be.

Shimul Sood
Shimul Sood
Contributor
Shimul is a contributor at Digital Trends, with over five years of experience in the tech space.
Topics
Huawei’s latest tri-fold can take an ECG, and it’s like the old Galaxy era is back
This Samsung Galaxy S5 feature is getting revived for Huawei's $3000 tri-folding phone
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Huawei just dropped its new tri-fold as a spectacular piece of hardware. The redesigned Mate XT 2 has a 10.2-inch folding display, a tougher inward-folding mechanism, and a jaw-dropping price tag. But now that Huawei has revealed the full specifications, one of its most interesting features has little to do with the screen.

The Mate XT 2 can record an electrocardiogram, or ECG, using electrodes built into its metal frame. So if a user unfolds the phone and holds the two sides with both hands, the device can capture a 30-second reading. The accompanying software then generates an ECG report that can flag sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contractions, and premature atrial contractions in adults.

Read more
Huawei’s latest tri-fold phone is thinner, tougher, and wilder than ever
Executive, Person, Accessories

We’ve reached a point where a phone folding in half doesn’t feel particularly strange anymore. Huawei, however, is still determined to make foldables weird. The company has introduced the Mate XT 2 Ultimate Design, the second generation of its trifold smartphone. And while the basic idea remains familiar — two hinges, three sections, one enormous folding screen — Huawei has upgraded almost everything around it.

Fold the Mate XT 2 completely, and you get a relatively conventional 6.5-inch smartphone. Open another section when you need some extra room, or unfold the whole thing into a 10.2-inch, 3K display with an almost square 12.8:9 aspect ratio. Perhaps the wildest number is its thickness. Fully opened, the Mate XT 2 measures just 3.5mm. Naturally, stacking three sections of the phone on top of one another makes it considerably thicker, at 12.3mm when completely folded. And Huawei isn't being subtle about the "Ultimate Design" part either. Black, white, and purple finishes are paired with gold detailing, while the camera housing gets a star-diamond pattern. It's very clearly supposed to look as expensive as it is.

Read more
WhatsApp could soon let you call people who don’t have an account
WhatsApp is working on guest voice and video calls that let non-users join through a link without downloading the app, creating an account, or verifying a phone number.
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

WhatsApp is preparing to eliminate one of its biggest friction points by letting you hop on voice and video calls with people who don't have an account. According to a new report from WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on a new guest calling feature for WhatsApp Web that'll let non-users join a call through a link without needing to download the app, create a profile, or verify their phone number.

Call anyone, no account needed

Read more