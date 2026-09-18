Your iPhone 17 Pro case may fit the iPhone 18 Pro after all, but there’s a catch

Everyone has tried to fit an old iPhone case onto a new one, with varying degrees of success. I couldn’t snap my iPhone 16 case onto my iPhone 17, mainly because of the changed dimensions.

That’s exactly what iPhone 18 Pro buyers are wondering right now, especially those upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro. Retailers do offer a decent buyback value for an iPhone, but the cases, especially if someone has four or five of them, usually end up sitting unused.

Can you use your iPhone 17 Pro case with the iPhone 18 Pro?

It’s interesting that the iPhone 18 Pro shares its dimensions, down to the decimal, with the iPhone 17 Pro. So, in theory, you should be able to use one case on the other. However, it’s not so simple, or at least Apple doesn’t want you to believe it is.

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Apple’s take, per Daring Fireball (via MacRumors), seems almost too obvious. The iPhone 18 Pro isn’t case-compatible with the previous generation because the camera module is slightly thicker this year, even though the measurable difference is only 0.1mm.

The more interesting, and logical, explanation comes from Macworld: The camera island on the iPhone 18 Pro is about 0.5mm taller than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro. That makes more sense, and that’s where the real answer lies.

What do case makers say?

If you have an iPhone 17 Pro case with a bigger gap between its camera cutout and the edges of the camera module, the iPhone 18 Pro would most likely fit. However, if you have a snugger case with a cutout that’s accurate to the millimeter, the larger camera module simply won’t fit.

Ultimately, it comes down to how loosely or tightly a brand designed its iPhone 17 Pro case around the camera module. Two popular smartphone case brands, OtterBox and Decoded, say their iPhone 18 Pro cases are compatible with the older generation, as it’s easier to fit the smaller camera module into a relatively larger cutout.

Mous said its older iPhone 17 Pro cases still fit the iPhone 18 Pro despite the taller camera bump. So, it all boils down to which case you already own. I’d still suggest taking your iPhone 17 Pro case to the store and checking the fit for yourself, and you might end up saving a few dollars.