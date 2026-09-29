Your iPhone 18 Pro just became a pocket film studio with the latest Final Cut Camera and Creator Studio updates

Apple is working to turn the iPhone 18 Pro into a creator’s dream phone. The company released a major Final Cut Camera update and several new features for Apple Creator Studio.

Final Cut Camera gets a new look and real aperture control

Final Cut Camera 2.4 comes with a redesigned interface that makes settings like shutter angle, ISO, and white balance much easier to reach. You also get false color and clipping indicators, better focus peaking with adjustable sensitivity, a tally light that shows when you’re recording, and a two-finger tap to clear the viewfinder.

The star of the show is variable aperture support. The iPhone 18 Pro’s new Fusion Main camera is the first iPhone camera that lets you control aperture, and Final Cut Camera lets you set it precisely or switch between shutter priority and aperture priority modes. You can also apply Cinematic mode effects to regular video, including ProRes and Apple Log footage, and tweak the focus and depth of field later in Final Cut Pro.

With iOS 27, pros also get video scopes like RGB Parade and histogram, clean SDI out for broadcast-quality streaming through an HDMI-to-SDI converter, and genlock offset. The update is available now for free.

Apple Creator Studio gets smarter and more creative

Final Cut Pro and Motion on Mac now offer new ways to add Cinematic mode effects to iPhone 18 Pro video, and you can adjust focus and depth of field right in the Final Cut Pro timeline. Compressor also gets HEVC and MPEG-4 presets that make exporting for social media easier.

Pixelmator Pro gets new templates for sports projects, new business or product ideas, and podcast cover art. The iPad version also gets Select and Mask, which helps you keep fine details like hair and fur intact when making selections.

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Keynote, Pages, and Numbers get fresh templates, and Keynote can now create custom images that match your presentation. Freeform now switches to Dark Mode automatically, lets you organize boards into folders, and can rewrite, proofread, and summarize your handwritten notes with Writing Tools.

What it means for creators

If you own an iPhone 18 Pro, you now get pro-level control from the moment you hit record to the final edit. And if you are subscribed to Creator Studio, you have plenty of new toys to play with.