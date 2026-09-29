 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Your iPhone 18 Pro just became a pocket film studio with the latest Final Cut Camera and Creator Studio updates

From controlling aperture while shooting to adjusting focus and depth of field later, Apple's latest tools give creators much more control over their video.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Creator Studio featured image.
Apple
Apple September iPhone Event Key Art
Apple September 2026 event: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Duo, and more
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage
Updated less than 12 hours ago

Apple is working to turn the iPhone 18 Pro into a creator’s dream phone. The company released a major Final Cut Camera update and several new features for Apple Creator Studio.

Final Cut Camera gets a new look and real aperture control

Final Cut Camera 2.4 comes with a redesigned interface that makes settings like shutter angle, ISO, and white balance much easier to reach. You also get false color and clipping indicators, better focus peaking with adjustable sensitivity, a tally light that shows when you’re recording, and a two-finger tap to clear the viewfinder.

Apple Final Cut Camera format settings
Apple

The star of the show is variable aperture support. The iPhone 18 Pro’s new Fusion Main camera is the first iPhone camera that lets you control aperture, and Final Cut Camera lets you set it precisely or switch between shutter priority and aperture priority modes. You can also apply Cinematic mode effects to regular video, including ProRes and Apple Log footage, and tweak the focus and depth of field later in Final Cut Pro.

Apple Final Cut Camera variable aperture
Apple

With iOS 27, pros also get video scopes like RGB Parade and histogram, clean SDI out for broadcast-quality streaming through an HDMI-to-SDI converter, and genlock offset. The update is available now for free.

Apple Creator Studio gets smarter and more creative

Final Cut Pro and Motion on Mac now offer new ways to add Cinematic mode effects to iPhone 18 Pro video, and you can adjust focus and depth of field right in the Final Cut Pro timeline. Compressor also gets HEVC and MPEG-4 presets that make exporting for social media easier.

apple-creator-studio-bundle
Apple

Pixelmator Pro gets new templates for sports projects, new business or product ideas, and podcast cover art. The iPad version also gets Select and Mask, which helps you keep fine details like hair and fur intact when making selections.

Recommended Videos

Keynote, Pages, and Numbers get fresh templates, and Keynote can now create custom images that match your presentation. Freeform now switches to Dark Mode automatically, lets you organize boards into folders, and can rewrite, proofread, and summarize your handwritten notes with Writing Tools.

What it means for creators

If you own an iPhone 18 Pro, you now get pro-level control from the moment you hit record to the final edit. And if you are subscribed to Creator Studio, you have plenty of new toys to play with.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
Topics
Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get more expensive especially if you want more storage
Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus Camera

Samsung's Galaxy S27 lineup may cost more next year, and larger storage could make the upgrade even pricier. According to Korean tipster yeux1122 (Lanzuk), Samsung is planning to raise prices across the entire lineup, with an even steeper jump for anyone eyeing extra storage.

Why a storage upgrade for the Galaxy S27 might cost you more than usual

Read more
WhatsApp gives parents more control over teen accounts, but chats stay private
Parents can manage teen groups, Status, Channels, privacy settings, and Meta AI access.
WhatsApp on iPhone

WhatsApp is the latest platform that is strengthening its parental control rules as regulators across the globe impose stringent safety measures on communication and social media platforms. The Meta-owned instant messaging app, which is used by billions of users across the globe, is introducing parental controls for teen users.

Parents get more control over groups, Status, and Meta AI

Read more
DoorDash will soon let you order food by text without opening the app
DoorDash wants to make ordering dinner as easy as sending a text message.
doordash-text-to-order-feature

DoorDash is giving you a new way to order food without opening its app. You will soon be able to text DoorDash what you want and let its AI handle the search and checkout.

The feature is launching in beta for users in the US through Apple Messages on iPhone. You will need to join a waitlist before you can try it. It builds on the Ask DoorDash assistant, which launched earlier this year.

Read more