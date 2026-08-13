 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

The iPhone X is obsolete now, and so is that aging MacBook Pro

Relax! only the 2018 MacBook Pro is obsolete

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iPhone X
iPhone X Unsplash

The iPhone X and 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro have officially joined Apple’s obsolete products list, marking the end of official hardware service for two devices that once represented the company’s future.

Apple updated its support listings to move both products from its vintage category to the obsolete category. That distinction matters because once a device becomes obsolete, Apple discontinues hardware service for it, while authorized service providers can no longer order parts through Apple.

Recommended Videos

For the iPhone X, the timing feels particularly significant. Launched in 2017, it introduced the design language that would define Apple’s iPhone lineup for years, including Face ID and the notch. Nearly a decade later, Apple has officially stopped treating it as a product worth maintaining.

The 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro gets the same treatment, although its software life has lasted considerably longer. The 13-inch variant was already sitting on the obsolete list, thanks to Apple, which dunked it down back in 2024.

Your old Apple device will still work, but repairs are another story

The important thing to understand is that obsolete does not mean unusable. If you have an iPhone X or 2018 MacBook Pro sitting on your desk, Apple isn’t remotely switching it off. The change mainly affects what happens when the hardware needs attention.

MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro Unsplash

Apple says products generally become obsolete more than seven years after the company stops distributing them for sale, although the exact timing is ultimately determined by Apple. Before reaching that stage, products can remain on the vintage list, where service is available while parts are still obtainable.

The software situation is already fairly clear. The iPhone X did not receive iOS 17, making iOS 16 its final major software release, with the phone currently topping out at iOS 16.7.16. The 2018 MacBook Pro, meanwhile, is limited to macOS Sequoia, with macOS 15.7.7 listed as the latest version for the machine.

This is more important if you’re still relying on one

For most owners, nothing changes overnight. Your iPhone X will still turn on, your MacBook Pro will still run, and neither device suddenly becomes a paperweight because Apple updated a support page.

iPhone X
iPhone X Unsplash

The bigger concern is the next hardware failure. A worn battery, damaged display, or failing component could become considerably harder to repair through official channels now that Apple no longer provides hardware service for these models. Apple notes that service may sometimes be extended for products for up to 10 years, depending on parts availability and other circumstances, but owners shouldn’t treat that as guaranteed.

For anyone still happily using an iPhone X or 2018 MacBook Pro, there is no urgent reason to replace it simply because Apple has changed its classification. But if the battery is already struggling or you’ve been putting off a repair, this is probably a good time to stop assuming Apple will always be there to fix it.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
The Pixel 11 Pro is an absolute stealth banger, and its camera finally wants me to experiment
I tried the Pixel 11 Pros, and one tiny light left me wanting more
Google Pixel 11 Pro Matte Obsidian Rear

Google already made some pretty phones, and the new Pixel 11 Pro series just got even better-looking. Recent Pixel Pro models have been among the most premium Android phones I've spent time with, and a few minutes with the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL told me Google is refining the formula even further.

The Pixel 11 was a surprisingly compelling base flagship, and the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL continue the strong first impressions. The phones are lighter, the camera visor is slimmer, the screens are brighter, and the smaller Pro finally gets faster Pixelsnap charging. Google also throws in HiLight and a refreshing new way to experience its camera software.

Read more
Pixel 11 Pro Fold vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Google plays it safe, Samsung goes all-in
Two expensive foldables, two very different takes on what your phone should actually do.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Even though both Google and Samsung agree that a book-style foldable can replace your tablet while still retaining the best characteristics of a conventional flagship smartphone, they've built two very different machines to prove it. 

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold leans on Google's software intelligence and a genuinely rare durability rating, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra leans on raw silicon, a 200MP camera, and Samsung's most mature multitasking software yet. So, which one is better for you? Let’s figure it out in this detailed comparison between the two. 

Read more
I went hands-on with the Pixel 11, and Google’s cheapest flagship finally has it all
The Pixel 11 finally gives me almost everything I want from a base flagship
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone

Looking at any premium smartphone lineup, it's immediately clear that the love, care, and attention went towards the Pro or Ultra models. Base flagship models always have to hit a balance between being approachable and feeling premium. Apple's iPhone 17 was a great example of this, while the Galaxy S26 was another solid option (despite its various flaws).

Google, on the other hand, felt a little behind the competition with the Pixel 10. So during the short time with the Pixel 11, I expected that same reputation--and thankfully, the latest standard Pixel device is more competitive than ever before.

Read more