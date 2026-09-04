Your next charger might judge how slowly your phone is charging

Chargers usually don’t have much personality. Plug something in, maybe glance at a tiny LED, and hope your phone or laptop is getting power as quickly as it should. Vention’s latest charger has a slightly more entertaining way of keeping you informed: It makes faces at you.

Unveiled at IFA 2026, the Vention Dash Pro is a 140W GaN charger with four ports and a small display that uses animated, color-coded faces to show what’s happening. Alongside it, Vention has introduced the H Series, a remarkably thin magnetic power bank that puts considerably more emphasis on design than the chunky battery packs we’re used to carrying around. Both are part of Vention’s bigger push into the US and European markets, but they tackle portable charging in very different ways.

Your charger looks happy for a reason

The Dash Pro’s display is easily its most unusual feature. Rather than expecting you to interpret charging figures, it translates the charger’s current status into one of five faces. You’ll see a sleepy white face when nothing is happening; for example, while fast charging produces a happy green face. Push the charger to its maximum output and the face turns an excited orange. The charger also shows a red warning face if it detects a problem.

If you’d rather have the numbers, Vention’s companion app provides information such as real-time charging power, current, temperature, and connected-device status. There’s plenty of power behind those expressions, too. The Dash Pro can deliver up to 140W and uses three USB-C ports alongside one USB-A port, allowing four devices to charge simultaneously. Vention says its EnergyCore system can identify connected hardware and adjust power delivery automatically, while support for standards including PD 3.1, PPS, QC, and UFCS should cover a wide range of phones, tablets, laptops, and other gadgets. The foldable plug and 100V-240V support also make it particularly suited to travel.

Vention also made a seriously thin power bank

The H Series takes a more minimalist approach. Its 5,000mAh battery is squeezed into a body measuring just 6.9mm thick, with an aluminum exterior and curved edges intended to make it easier to carry alongside a phone. Vention is offering it in Burgundy Dusk, Cloud White, and Midnight Black, with a two-tone finish that makes it look less like a traditional battery pack. Inside is a solid-liquid hybrid battery, which helps Vention fit that capacity into the slim enclosure.

The app also provides battery temperature, charging status, current, capacity, and system-health information rather than simply showing a remaining percentage. Vention hasn’t shared pricing or exact availability for either product yet. It also brought several other accessories to IFA, including a retractable charging cable, a 7-in-2 USB-C dock, and its SpotTag Pop Bluetooth tracker. But between a power bank barely thicker than some phones and a charger that gets visibly excited about fast charging, its newest power gear certainly has more character than most.