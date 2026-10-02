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YouTube cracks down on reposted Shorts and it’s bad news for clipper accounts

YouTube is giving original creators more room while turning down the reach of recycled Shorts.

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Two mobile devices showing two people dancing in YouTube Shorts videos.
YouTube

YouTube is coming for recycled Shorts, and creators who built channels around low-effort clips that barely offer anything new. Such clips will get less visibility in the Shorts feed because YouTube is updating its recommendation algorithm to favor original content instead. In other words, the days of building an entire channel off someone else’s clip are numbered.

What exactly is YouTube changing?

YouTube
YouTube

Channels that are mainly aggregating or re-uploading other creators’ videos without meaningfully changing anything will start seeing noticeably less reach in the Shorts feed. And YouTube’s definition of “meaningful” is pretty specific.

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Slapping on a voiceover that just describes what’s already happening on screen doesn’t count. Neither does a minor technical tweak or running a clip through some template just to make it look slightly different.

That does not mean you can never use someone else’s clip. YouTube still allows remixes when you add something original through commentary, analysis, storytelling, or genuinely creative edits.

Is this a new monetization rule?

Not exactly. YouTube is changing recommendations, not announcing a fresh monetization policy. Its existing reused-content rules already require creators to transform borrowed material substantially for monetization.

YouTube shorts image
YouTube

The major change is that repost-heavy channels will now lose reach. That means a channel could already have monetization issues and now face an additional distribution problem. If your channel’s been leaning heavily on reposts, shifting toward original content will get your reach reevaluated over time, though YouTube hasn’t said exactly how long that takes.

This update isn’t really a surprise, though. Instagram already did this back in April by cutting recommendations for accounts mostly built on reposted photos and carousels, a rule it first rolled out for Reels in 2024. Facebook made a similar move in 2025 by pulling monetization and distribution from repeat offenders.

If you are a creator, the bottom line is that your Shorts need to bring something new to the table because the usual clipper routine won’t work anymore.

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Manisha Priyadarshini
Manisha Priyadarshini
News Writer
Manisha Priyadarshini is a tech and entertainment writer with over nine years of editorial experience.
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