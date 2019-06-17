Digital Trends
Photography

Adobe concocts an A.I. that can detect — and reverse — manipulated photos

Hillary K. Grigonis
By

Is the face in that photo or video you are eyeing on the web real or fake? Adobe, the creators of Photoshop, may soon have tools to help you spot an altered face — letting you see what the original image likely looked like. Researchers with Adobe and the University of California, Berkeley recently developed an artificial intelligence program that recognizes when Photoshop’s Face Aware Liquify tool is used, a tool that can be used to alter facial expressions.

The team trained a convolutional neural network (CNN), a form of artificial intelligence, by feeding the computer sets of images — one original, and one altered. Using the data, the researchers trained the software to recognize when the faces in the photographer were manipulated. The software looks for several different clues, from warping artifacts to the layout of the face.

While the untrained person could spot the fake 53% of the time, the software reached rates as high as 99% accuracy in picking out the faked photo. But the software could also go one step further and make a rough estimate of what the original image likely looked like, reverse engineering the image based on the different artifacts and signals that manipulation was used in the first place. Adobe says the researchers were surprised at how accurately the software could estimate what the original image looked like.

The research joins Adobe’s earlier research into spotting images that are fake using cloning techniques. Adobe suggests that continued research into software to detect image manipulation could help democratize image forensics — in other words, make it easier for the average person scrolling through social media or a webpage to spot a manipulated photograph.

Manipulating the emotion in an image can be used to create misleading images and memes. In video, altering facial expressions is often part of creating deepfakes to manipulate the mouth of the speaker on the video to match made up text, such as the recent fake video of Mark Zuckerberg.

“This is an important step in being able to detect certain types of image editing, and the undo capability works surprisingly well,” Adobe’s head of research, Gavin Miller, said in a statement. “Beyond technologies like this, the best defense will be a sophisticated public who know that content can be manipulated — often to delight them, but sometimes to mislead them.”

Adobe says the company’s research team will continue to explore the topic of authenticity, including discussing balancing safeguards with creativity and storytelling tools.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie: Here's everything we know so far
fujifilm instax mini liplay review feat
Product Review

It's a camera! It's a printer! And it's more fun than it has any right to be

By going digital and adding a built-in mobile printer, the Instax Mini LiPlay puts more features into a smaller form factor than previous Instax cameras, while still being every bit as fun.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Canon EOS 6D Mark II review
Deals

Amazon drops $700 discount on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR full frame camera

Whether you are a pro or a serious amateur looking to expand your skills in photography, you need a quality DSLR camera. Check out Amazon's awesome deal on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II.
Posted By Francis Allanson
amazon drops prices for samsung micro sd evo select memory cards 100mbs 0
Mobile

Save up to $100 on Samsung MicroSD EVO Select memory cards at Amazon

MicroSD memory cards can transform your mobile devices into massive digital storage units. Whether you create or carry your content, Amazon cut the prices on three Samsung Evo Select MicroSD cards in time for summer fun.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sony 600mm f4 monster telephoto lens for mirrorless fe news
Photography

Sony’s new full-frame 600mm f/4 is a $13,000 monster of a lens

More expensive than a new Apple Mac Pro and Pro Display, Sony's $13,000, 600mm f/4 is a dream telephoto lens for professional sports and wildlife photographers. For the rest of us, Sony also announced a $2,000, 200-600mm f/5.6-6.3.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm festival 2017
Photography

Fujifilm black-and-white film returns from the dead — thanks to millennials

After discontinuing black and white film, Fujifilm is bringing back the monochrome thanks to demand from younger photographers. The updated Neopan 100 Across II is designed for sharpness and minimal grain.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
zuckerberg deepfake tests facebook zuckdeepfake cropped
Social Media

Will this deepfake of a power-hungry Zuckerberg make Facebook rethink fake news?

Just how committed is Facebook to earlier statements on leaving deepfake videos intact but demoted? A fake video of Mark Zuckerberg proclaiming power over your data has lasted for four days on the platform.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
loupedeck plus final cut pro x hands on impressions 10
Photography

The Loupedeck Plus custom keyboard will make you feel like a pro video editor

With recently added support for Final Cut Pro X, the Loupedeck Plus improves speed and accuracy for video editors. With a collection of customizable buttons and dials, the Loupedeck can almost completely replace a mouse and keyboard setup.
Posted By Daven Mathies
amazon fathers day deal on gopro hero7 action camera
Deals

The GoPro Hero7 action camera gets price cut on Amazon ahead of Father’s Day

Got an adventurous Dad? If so, a GoPro action camera will make a great Father’s Day gifts. Ahead of Father’s Day, capture the GoPro Hero7 Black on Amazon for just $329, down from its normal $400. Don't just settle for socks again this…
Posted By William Hank
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Photography

You don't need an epic budget to shoot epic photos with the best cheap cameras

You don't need a huge budget to shoot epic photos with the best cheap cameras. There are great deals to be found on both lower-end cameras and older versions of high-end cameras that you can still find new.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
edelkrone ortak flextilt 3d printed head 2
Photography

Can’t afford this $150 tripod head? Just 3D print the Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt

Edelkrone's FlexTilt tripod head retails for about $150 — or you could 3D print your own with a $30 part kit and the cost of materials. The Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt Head 3D is a 3D-printed tripod head.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Adobe Lightroom CC phone
Photography

Tapped out? Edit faster with 5 gesture shortcuts in Lightroom CC on mobile

Missing those keyboard shortcuts when photo editing on a smartphone or iPad? Lightroom has a handful of gesture-based controls that can help fill the gaps, if you know where to find them.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove