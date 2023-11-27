An action camera makes a great gift to consider for the holidays, and while there are a lot of GoPro Cyber Monday deals floating around today, there’s also a deal that will cost you much, much less. The Akaso EK7000 Pro makes a much more affordable alternative to a GoPro camera, and it’s currently marked down to just $65 for Cyber Monday. The 4K action camera regularly costs $100, making this deal worth a savings of $35. Free shipping is included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Akaso EL7000 Pro 4K action camera

While GoPro is often the name you come across when you’re talking about the best action cameras on the market, its model lineup is expensive. When I was a young skateboarder in search of a way to make skate films, any camera I could get my hands on was plenty to do the trick. This is where a camera like the Akaso EK7000 Pro comes in. It’s incredibly affordable and offers the same 4K resolution you’ll find in other modern action cameras. It also has better ergonomics and usability than a flat, buttonless smartphone can offer, particularly if you’re truly planning to use it for filming action of any kind.

If you’re a professional movie or TV producer with a budget you may prefer the video compression codecs and larger sensor of an action camera like the GoPro Hero 11 Black, but if your destination is simply the act of getting a camera in your hands, the Akaso EL7000 Pro gets you there for cheap. And it does have some impressive action camera features, offering things like electronic image stabilization and adjustable viewing angles. It even comes with an upgraded waterproof case that can deep dive up to 131 feet. It’s a fun little camera that you don’t have to worry about being too expensive to break, and it’s ideal for sports such as skateboarding, swimming, surfing, diving, snowboarding, and skiing.

The Akaso EL7000 Pro 4K action camera is a pretty good deal even at its regular price of $100. With this Cyber Monday deal it’s even more attractive, as its price is just $65. That’s a Cyber Monday savings of $35, and free shipping is included.

