Photography

Amazon Prime Day glitch saw pricey camera gear given crazy discounts

Trevor Mogg
By

Did you find any amazing bargains during this year’s Prime Day sale? Amazon’s annual online shopping frenzy ran for two days instead of the usual one this year, giving Prime members more time than usual to seek out some great offers.

Taking a closer look, it seems that a few lucky photography enthusiasts scored the best deals of the day(s) thanks to a pricing error that saw high-end camera gear reduced to a fraction of its usual price, PetaPixel reported.

The craziness kicked off on Monday when an online shopper spotted a $548 Sony a6000 and 16-50mm lens bundle listed on Amazon for just $94.50 — with free shipping, too. The customer shared details of the bargain on Slickdeals, a site that highlights awesome offers, though this was clearly something else.

As news of the rock-bottom price tag spread, others started exploring Amazon’s site for similar bargains. To their surprise, more listings for sub-$100 camera gear showed up, apparently confirming this was a proper pricing glitch rather than a super-generous Prime Day deal.

One shopper posting on Slickdeals claimed to have bagged a $13,000 Canon EF 800mm f/5.6L IS lens for just $94, while another said they went on a spree and bought $10,000 worth of camera kit for a mere $900. To show they weren’t making it up, some customers posted shots of their checkout screens, among them Texas-based photographer Cody McGee, who said he scored a  $1,299 Fujifilm X100F camera for the princely sum of $94.48.

Worth noting is that the high-end goods were being sold directly by Amazon rather than by third-party sellers, giving buyers extra confidence that the sale would go through and that the goods were genuine.

Other erroneously priced kit snapped up by shoppers included a $2,000 Sony a6500 and 10-18mm bundle for $94.48, and a $2,000 Sony a7 body, also for $94.48, while a $5,500 Sony a9 and 24-70mm f/2.8 GM bundle cost one lucky buyer — you guessed it — $94.48.

Many of the customers’ orders have reportedly already shipped, meaning Amazon is almost certain to honor the sales. Whether the company cancels orders that are yet to ship remains to be seen.

We’ve reached out to Amazon to find out exactly what happened with the apparent pricing errors and will update this piece if we hear back.

The mishap is reminiscent of another one a few years back when shoppers on Amazon’s U.K. site noticed hundreds of items — including video games, furniture, and clothes — listed for just a penny. Amazon said at the time that it managed to cancel most of the orders before they were sent out. The mistake turned out to be the result of a glitch with third-party software designed to help Amazon Marketplace sellers keep their prices competitive.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far
huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony announces a7r iv 61mp 10fps announcement hands on 4
Photography

With 61 megapixels, the Sony A7R IV is the highest-resolution full-frame camera

With a 61-megapixel, backside-illuminated sensor, the Sony A7R IV is officially the highest-resolution full-frame camera you can buy. It also boasts a stronger body, better viewfinder, and new autofocus system.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best camera straps
Photography

These are the best camera straps you can get your hands on

Choosing the right camera strap for your needs can be a tough decision. To help sort through the junk, we've rounded up the best camera straps on the market, from stylish neck straps to functional shoulder slings.
Posted By Daven Mathies
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
epson fastfoto ff 640 image 7
Photography

Digitize old photos and film with the best photo scanners for 2019

Got a box of old photos to scan, or a batch of fresh film to digitize? The best photo scanners offer high-resolution, colorful scans along with features to make the scanning process less tedious.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
when is golden hour and what it sunset photo 2
Photography

The magic hour creates magical photos. Here’s how to capture dreamy stunners

The golden hour, aka the magic hour, is a special time for photographers that happens twice a day. Here are some simple tips for making the most of this time to capture stunning portraits, landscapes, and the like.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
best camera mounts gopro
Photography

Get a new perspective with the best mounts for your camera, from GoPro to DSLR

Mounting your camera is a great way to get new perspectives. From suction cups that can safely secure a heavy camera to a speeding vehicle to lightweight handlebar mounts, here are the best mounts for your GoPro, mirrorless camera, or DSLR.
Posted By Dan Ginn
hasselblad cfv ii 50c 907x smallest medium format camera special edition moon landing
Photography

Special-edition Hasselblad 907X honors the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Hasselblad has announced a special edition of the CFV II 50C digital back a 907X camera body before either is available to buy or has even been priced. The camera offers a striking matte black finish, but is technically identical.
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm fujinon gfx 50mm f35 lens announced gf50mmf35 r lm wr feature02
Photography

Fujifilm’s newest medium-format lens is lighter than a can of soda

Medium format is notorious for both image quality and bulk, but Fujifilm is continuing to press the advanced cameras into smaller sizes with the launch of the Fujinon GFX 50mm F3.5. The lens is the lightest Fujifilm medium format lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Prisma feature image
Mobile

A.I. photo filters use neural networks to make photos look like Picassos

Artificial Intelligence apps put a novel spin on social network-style photo filters. Instead of just overlaying an effect, these photo filters use machine learning and neural networks to transform an image into a predetermined style.
Posted By Jackie Dove