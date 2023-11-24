 Skip to main content
Best GoPro Black Friday deals: GoPro cameras and accessories

Today is all about getting extreme. Getting extreme Black Friday deals, for one. But, if you pick up one of these GoPro Black Friday deals, you can record yourself doing all of your other extreme activities, whether it is mountain biking or kayaking down a strongly flowing river. And it is for this reason that the GoPro camera family, part of the ‘Action Camera’ section in our choice of best Black Friday camera deals, continues to be exciting for us. Get one, and the necessary accessories for it, for yourself today, on the cheap, with these Black Friday deals.

Best GoPro camera Black Friday deals

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini getting hit by a wave.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The GoPro is an essential tool for adventure videographers. Any fast-paced outdoor sport, like skiing, snowboarding, or biking, will be captured beautifully on even the cheapest GoPro. While smartphones may have caught up in the size and video quality areas, the GoPro is the true master because of its durability. If you just want basic recording ability, we recommend starting with the HERO9. While the HERO8 is good, it’s falling behind the others. That being said, it is a bit cheaper. Starting with the HERO11, however, you get some extra features like 360 degree rotation and Light Trail abilities. There are a lot of exciting features on the HERO11 and newer models.

  • GoPro HERO8 E-Commerce Packaging —
  • GoPro HERO9 —
  • GoPro HERO10 —
  • GoPro HERO11 E-Commerce Packaging —
  • GoPro HERO11 Creator Edition —

Best GoPro accessory Black Friday deals

A bundle featuring the GoPro Hero10 Black action camera.
GoPro

Many GoPro bundles come with some accessories, so make sure to double check before you start shopping for additional goodies. Some things that they don’t often come with are versatile straps and selfie sticks. You might want to update your tri-pod if you’re going to be taking time-lapse videos. Chest mounts are good for snowboarders and skiers who want a more stable view than a helmet cam. Here are our picks of some good accessories currently on sale.

  • GoPro Head Strap + QuickClip —
  • onn. action camera accessory kit —
  • GoPro AGCHM001 Performance Chest Mount —
  • GoPro 3-Way —
  • GoPro Max Lens Mod 2.0 (HERO12) —
How we chose these GoPro Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best GoPro Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best G Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best GoPro Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

