 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Polaroid Cyber Monday deals: Save on cameras and accessories

John Alexander
By
A Polaroid Go camera with lens accessories on a rock.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

We’ve discovered a treasure trove of Cyber Monday camera deals, including a category that features a unique way of how we take photographs — Polaroid Cyber Monday deals. Polaroid cameras can be traced back to the days of simple physical photography, but now they offer modern features such as USB charging and digital saving. The Cyber Monday deals that we’ve gathered below will get you discounts on a Polaroid, as well as lenses that will give your shots cool filters in the real world.

Best Polaroid camera Cyber Monday deals

A Polaroid Go sitting on a wooden platform.
.

There is an admittedly annoying trend we’re seeing in Polaroid Cyber Monday deals. Companies are offering incredibly small savings on Polaroid products, making them light up with “deal” and “savings” tags, but not providing any substantial discounts. Once we’ve hacked and slashed our way through this bog of miniscule bargains, the selection of deals is limited, but worthwhile. Check out these actual deals on Polaroid cameras:

  • Polaroid Sport Action Camera —
  • Polaroid HD Waterproof 16MP Digital Camera —
  • Polaroid Go Instant Camera with Wrist Strap —
  • Polaroid Now+ —
  • Polaroid Now 2nd Gen + Film Bundle —

Best Polaroid accessory Cyber Monday deals

While Polaroid accessories tend to be on the cheap side anyhow, Cyber Monday just makes these deals all the sweeter. The following products are color focused, providing a new aesthetic for your shots and frames. We’ve also found a cool edition of a Polaroid Now+ that comes with special lens filters. However, as with Polaroid camera deals, the pickings are slim for legitimately good Cyber Monday savings. These are the best Cyber Monday Polaroid accessory deals:

  • Polaroid Go Lens Filter Set —
  • Polaroid Go Color Film – Black Frame Double Pack —
  • Polaroid Color Film for I-Type – Double Pack —
  • Polaroid Color Film for 600 – Double Pack —
  • Polaroid Now+ with Lens Filter Set —
Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

How we chose these Polaroid Cyber Monday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Polaroid Cyber Monday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Polaroid Cyber Monday deals. If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Cyber Monday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
GoPro’s latest action camera is $50 off for Black Friday
The GoPro Hero 12 action camera recording water on a beach.

GoPro is the best action camera brand for adrenaline junkies and outdoor lovers, so there's always high demand for GoPro Black Friday deals. The latest release, the GoPro Hero 12 Black, was just rolled out in September, but surprisingly, its price has already been slashed for the shopping holiday with a $50 discount from Best Buy, so it will be yours for $350 instead of $400. We're not sure how long this offer will remain online though, so if you want to get the action camera for cheaper than usual, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 12 Black
The GoPro Hero 12 Black continues the brand's tradition of stepping up the capabilities of its action cameras with every succeeding generation. It's capable of recording 16:9 videos in 5K resolution at up to 30 frames per second, and 4K resolution at up to 60 frames per second, and it adds High Dynamic Range, allowing you to capture all of your most memorable adventures with extreme detail. The action camera features HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization that does magic on shaky footage, and up to 8x slow motion for moments that the human eye will never see on its own.

Read more
Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera is $400 off for Black Friday
sony alpha 7r v mirrorless camera deal best buy november 2023 release render

If you're thinking about getting a new mirrorless camera from this year's Black Friday deals, here's an offer that you shouldn't pass up -- the Sony Alpha 7R V for $3,500, following a $400 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $3,900. It's still not affordable with the savings, but this mirrorless camera will quickly prove that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how much time remains before its price goes back to normal though, so if you don't want to miss out on what we think will turn out to be one of the most popular Sony camera Black Friday deals, you know what to do -- add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha 7R V mirrorless camera
Among the benefits of a mirrorless camera is they're less bulky because of the absence of the mirror found in a DSLR, so instead of an optical viewfinder, you'll compose your shots on an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen, according to our digital camera buying guide. You'll get these with the Sony Alpha 7R V and more, as it's capable of recording 8K 24p/25p and 4K 60p/50p video, and taking 61MP photos. It's powered by the Bionz XR image processor, which can process massive amounts of image data while reducing latency.

Read more
Sony camera Black Friday deals: Save on camera body and lenses
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera

The deals season has officially started and Black Friday deals are coming out of the woodwork to get us items that we might normally pass on. And if there is one company that has been dominating again and again this year, it is Sony. We've seen flush rosters of Sony Black Friday deals, such as Sony headphones and earbuds deals where you can get a pair of headphones for as low as $10. Meanwhile, Black Friday Sony TV deals are getting us up to a thousand dollars off on an 8K TV. So, the big question becomes, what are photographers getting from Sony this year?

We've already seen the Sony brand pop up in the mirrorless and point and shoot categories for our investigation of the best Black Friday camera deals. Now, we wish to go more in depth and see what else we can snag from the brand, including lenses. If you're not set on a Sony, there are great GoPro Black Friday deals, Nikon Black Friday deals, and Canon Black Friday deals available as well.
Best Sony body Black Friday deals

Read more