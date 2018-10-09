Share

Bitplay’s popular lenses can now work with Android phones — and most any smartphone, for that matter. Bitplay recently launched the new universal lens clip, AllClip, alongside a new macro lens and two new M52 lens filters. The change brings Bitplay lenses and filters to a wider range of compatible devices while introducing a unique lens clip design that doesn’t block some of the smartphone screen.

Rather than slip over the top of the device, the AllClip is a pressurized grip that adjusts to cradle the back of the smartphone. The design, the company says, doesn’t cover any portion of the screen while fitting the lens to the rear camera. The lens portion of the mount sits on a slider, which allows the lens to move in order to sit over the built-in camera, even as it accommodates different sizes and camera placement across different devices. The AllClip, Bitplay says, can accommodate standard-sized smartphones between 58mm and 80mm. The clip can also be stashed on a strap for easier carrying, and the holster doubles as a smartphone kickstand.

“AllClip is designed to provide a much better and more intuitive way to use high-quality lenses on almost any smartphone in the market,” said Jack Chang, Bitplay’s CEO. “Users can enjoy the top class optical enhancement with the ease of use.”

Along with accommodating Bitplay’s existing line of lenses, the new AllClip also launches with the Premium HD Macro lens. The 3x macro lens offers vivid, sharp images, Bitplay says. Wrapped in an aluminum housing, the lens also includes a detachable hood for fighting flare.

Bitplay’s filter options also see expansion with the announcement, adding a Star and GND or graduated neutral density filter to the M52 series, which connects using the M52 adapter. Like the DSLR filter by the same name, the Star filter turns spots of light into stars. The GND darkens a portion of the image, often used for creating dramatic skies without overexposure. Like the other filters in the series, Bitplay says, the new filters are scratch-proof.

The AllClip sells for about $20. The filter adapter retails for about $14, the M52 Star filter goes for $23, and the M52 GND filter costs $68. The new macro lens launches with a $50 list price.