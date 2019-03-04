Digital Trends
Bundle up to save big on Canon and Nikon DSLRs, waterproof cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T6i side by side 2
Buying photography gear in bundles can, well, also save your bundles. While camera and lens kits are common, Walmart has several camera kits that even include the case and the memory card — for less than what some retailers are asking for just the camera and lens alone.

Bundles, however, sometimes appear to be a deal when they’re actually not because all the added accessories are low quality. We’ve gone through the deals to see which ones are real deals and which ones are just paying extra for accessories you won’t use. Expect high quality on everything from a major manufacturer and hit-or-miss on third-party items. For example, expect good quality from a Canon 18-55mm kit lens, not so much on off-brand macro lens that screws on top of that lens.

For most of these kits, you won’t even have to add a memory card to the cart. Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted on some worthwhile cameras.

Canon EOS Rebel T6 – up to $200 off

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a few years old now, but sacrificing some of the latest-and-greatest features means picking up an excellent beginner’s camera for only $400. The camera is an 18-megapixel shooter that captures decent shots for the price point and includes Wi-Fi and NFC for wirelessly transferring the images to a smartphone. The $400 bundle includes an 18-55mm lens, a 32GB card, and a Canon-branded bag, along with some filters, cleaning accessories, a mini tripod and more. Amazon has the camera and lens listed for the same price, without all the add-ons.

Or, if you want to add a 75-300mm lens and an off-brand flash, you can opt for the $449 bundle.

Video shooters may instead want to look at the T6i bundle (which is a bit more advanced than the T6) designed for video — besides an 18-55mm lens and memory card, the bundle also includes a microphone from Rode.

Nikon D3400 (refurbished) – $450 off

nikon d3400 dslr entry level camera nikkor lenses dx 13

The Nikon D3400 has since been replaced by the D3500, but going with the D3400 can save quite a bit of cash without making huge sacrifices, especially if you go the refurbished route. The camera still captures 24.3-megapixel stills with advanced features like manual mode and RAW inside a beginner-friendly camera. The kit includes a stabilized Nikon 18-55mm lens and a telephoto 70-300mm lens, along with a bag, SD card, filter kit, cleaning accessories and more.

If you’re good with going refurbished, Walmart has the deal available for $449, $10 less than Amazon’s similar kit.

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II – $289 off

canon powershot g7 x wi fi enabled digital camera dtdeals

If you want advanced features in a compact size, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II bundle may be more your style. Unlike most budget compact cameras, the G7 X Mark II has a larger one-inch sensor. That’s mixed with a bright, stabilized 4.2x zoom lens in a body that’s much smaller than going with a DSLR. Like many camera deals, the G7 X Mark II is a little bit older, but still a worthwhile investment, particularly as a travel camera.

The bundle includes an SD card, case, mini-tripod, and cleaning kit for about $521 — that’s about $15 cheaper than Amazon’s similar bundle and $289 off the original list price.

Olympus Tough TG-5 – $551 off

olympus tough tg 5 press

The Olympus Tough TG-5 is one of the best waterproof cameras on the market, ideal for scenarios where you wouldn’t want to bring a typical camera or even your smartphone. The compact waterproof camera shoots 12-megapixel images and 4K video with a bright 4x optical zoom lens.

Walmart’s bundle pairs the waterproof camera with a case, 64 GB memory card, and two wrist floats, which if purchased separately would retail for over $900. The bundle is on sale for $377 with free shipping.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

