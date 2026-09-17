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Camp Snap’s new 110D brings back the charm of 1970s point-and-shoot cameras

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Camp Snap 110D feature
Camp Snap

Camp Snap has built its reputation on screen-free, point-and-shoot cameras that skip the apps and settings menus in favor of simple, straightforward photography. With the new 110D, the brand goes one step further and channels the exact shape of the classic 110 cameras from decades past.

What makes the 110D stand out?

The 110D keeps Camp Snap’s signature screen-free experience but wraps it in a narrow, stretched-out body that echoes the original 110 camera’s look. It’s small enough to tuck into a back pocket, and it doubles as a wearable too, since you can clip it to a wrist strap or lanyard for shooting on the move.

Camp Snap 110D in black
Camp Snap

You get five built-in filters: Standard, Vintage 1, Vintage 2, Analog, and Black & White, and switching between them is as simple as flicking a physical slider on the camera body. I love that you don’t have to shift through software menus.

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Camp Snap also redesigned the shutter button for a quicker, punchier feel, and paired it with Quick Draw battery-saving tech. The camera sleeps when you’re not using it, then wakes up the instant you hit the shutter, so you’re not stuck waiting for it to boot up mid-moment.

Camp Snap 110D battery shutter and lanyard
Camp Snap

There’s also a 30.5mm filter thread built in, so you can screw on third-party lens filters if you want to experiment with wide-angle, macro, or other creative looks.

Simple and approchable photography is still the goal

The classic Camp Snap formula is all here. An 8MP Sony IMX179 sensor captures real, unedited photos; a preinstalled 4GB microSD card can store about 2,000 shots; and a full charge lets you take roughly 500 photos.

lady using Camp Snap 110D
Camp Snap

Beyond that, there’s a screw-secured door on board too, keeping the memory card and the date and time settings tucked away from curious little fingers if this camera ends up in a kid’s hands. Pull the screw out, and that same door switches to a quick tab latch for everyday use instead.

Camp Snap 110D battery compartment
Camp Snap

Preorders for the Camp Snap 110D open today. Priced at $74.95, the camera is available in two colorways: Back in Black and Dreamsicle. You can grab one at campsnap.com.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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