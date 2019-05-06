Digital Trends
The Canon Rebel T7i, our favorite entry-level DSLR, is now $100 off

Canon Rebel T7i review
The Canon EOS Rebel T7i is one of our favorite entry-level DSLRs, and right now it can be picked up for $100 off in two different kit forms. For $699, you can grab the camera and 18-55mm kit lens from Best Buy or Amazon, or for $749, you can pick up the Video Creator Kit, which includes the camera, lens, and Rode shotgun microphone, also from Best Buy or Amazon.

The T7i is Canon’s most capable Rebel to date and includes features that have trickled down for the enthusiast-level EOS 80D, including a 45-point viewfinder autofocus system and Dual Pixel Autofocus for live viewing mode. Although it is now 2 years old, it remains one of the best entry-level cameras you can buy and still leads the class for performance.

When we reviewed the T7i, we noted that it far exceeded our expectations. The new guided menu system walks novice photographers through the different shooting modes and features. This is a great way to get accustomed to a DSLR for first-time buyers, especially for people moving up from a smartphone to their first dedicated camera.

We were also impressed with battery life, which let us shoot more than 2,000 photos on a single battery. The 6-frames-per-second burst rate and excellent autofocus allowed us to keep track of the action at the Red Bull Air Race with ease — something we never thought we’d say of a Rebel camera.

For video shooters, the T7i benefits greatly from Canon’s Dual Pixel Autofocus (DPAF) tech, which effortlessly keeps your subject in focus. The camera can’t shoot 4K resolution, but if you’re fine with Full HD 1080p, it will give you great results thanks to how easy DPAF makes it to capture sharp footage. The fully articulating screen can also flip forward into selfie mode — when outfitted with the Rode microphone available in the Video Creator Kit, the T7i becomes the perfect vlog or YouTube camera.

Beginner-friendly DSLRs lack the build quality and professional control layouts of more expensive models, but other than that, we found little not to like about the T7i. If you’re in the market for an easy-to-use camera that will deliver great results without draining your bank account, this is a great choice.

