Digital Trends
Photography

Canon pulls veil off its 4K prosumer and waterproof camcorders at CES 2019

Hillary Grigonis
By
canon vixia hf g50 camcorders ces 2019 3qlcdopen hires
Canon

The Canon Vixia G line has its first 4K shooter. On Monday, January 7, Canon announced the VIXIA HF G50 camcorder, along with the waterproof consumer camcorders VIXIA HF W11 and HF W10, during CES 2019.

The G50 is the G-series’ first 4K 30 fps camera for the company’s prosumer G-series. The camcorder, which Canon says is designed for advanced amateur filmmakers, wedding videographers and student reporters, records that high resolution in 8-bit. 10-bit is available in 1080p using an SDI/HDMI output.

Like earlier generations, the G50 also uses a 20x zoom lens that covers about a 30-600mm range (35mm equivalent) paired with a 1/2.3-inch sensor. The G50 allows for recording in 0.4x to 1,200x slow and fast motion. A five-axis image stabilization system and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF is also built in.

The camcorder body features dual SD card slots, along with both a three-inch tilting touchscreen and an electronic viewfinder. The Canon Vixia HF G50 is set to launch in April, retailing for about $1,100.

canon vixia hf g50 camcorders ces 2019 w11 3qlcd hires
Canon

Designed for families, Canon’s new Vixia HF W11 and W10 use a waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof body, yet unlike an action camera, it uses the traditional camcorder design. Both are rated to withstand up to 16.4 feet of water while continuing to shoot down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both cameras can record 1080p video in AVCHD and include a 40x optical zoom lens. The camcorders also both include a touchscreen, SD card slot, and a battery rated for up to five hours of continuous recording. 

So where do the two models differ? The W11 includes an LED video light and 32GB of internal storage, which is good for up to 13.5 hours of footage. The W10 skips the light and uses 8GB of internal storage (rated for up to three hours of footage).

The camcorder industry has slowed significantly thanks to smartphones and, for the more advanced users, the video capabilities of interchangeable lens cameras. A camcorder that can withstand the elements, record for five hours and shoot at a 40x zoom may give a few more reasons to use a dedicated camcorder instead of that smartphone. (Panasonic took a similar approach with waterproof camcorders launched last year).

The Canon VIXIA HF W11 and W10 are slated for availability in April. The W11 is priced at about $450 and the W10 at $400.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Game of Thrones' season 8 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
leica sofort first impressions camera feature
Photography

This Leica changed my mind on instant cameras. Here’s why

For being the photo industry's vestigial organs, instant cameras have grown surprisingly popular. The Leica Sofort brings premium style (and price) to this phenomenon, and it might just be worth it.
Posted By Daven Mathies
photographer dixie dixon on camera tech inspiration shooting fashion photos 11
Photography

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion

Fashion and lifestyle photographer Dixie Dixon has a knack for creating allure on sets. Take an inside look into how she works in this Q&A with advice for new photographers, working with models, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Computing

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Brandon Widder
BenQ PD3200U review
Computing

Need a monitor for professional photo-editing? These are the very best

Looking for the best monitor for photo editing? You'll need to factor in brightness, color accuracy, color gamut support and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best ones for you, to help you make an educated purchase.
Posted By Jon Martindale
remove the background from an image
Computing

Ditch the backdrop from your photos with these handy tools

Need to know how to remove the background from an image? Here's how, whether you prefer to use a premium program like Photoshop or one of the many web-based alternatives currently in existence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
olympus teaser new om d camera january 2019
Photography

Olympus teases a new OM-D camera geared toward sports photography

Is Olympus about to release a new mirrorless camera geared toward sports photographers? A new teaser offers a glimpse of an upcoming OM-D camera set to launch on January 24, shown shooting several different sporting events.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Product Review

For budding Spielbergs, no tool comes close to Blackmagic’s cinema camera

No other company could have made this camera, and while it's not perfect, nothing else brings this much value to the table. At $1,300, the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K simply can't be beat.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

You're ready to start a video conference or go live, thenn you realize the lighting is all wrong. The Lume Cube Air VC is a lighting kit designed specifically for video conferencing and livestreaming.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
insta360 titan announced ces 2019 front
Photography

Forget 8K, the Insta360 Titan records 11K that can still play back on smartphones

The Insta360 Titan is an 11K 360 camera -- and a 10K VR camera -- yet software allows the footage to be played back at full resolution, even on smartphones. The camera also uses the largest sensors in a standalone 360 camera yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
obsbot tail ces 2019 with skateboard
Photography

This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Want to capture more epic action selfies? The Obsbot Tail is a camera-gimbal combo that uses artificial intelligence to follow the action. Using a handful of different modes, the camera works to keep the action in the frame.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff