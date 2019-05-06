Digital Trends
Photography

CC Search is now out of beta and offers access to 300 million images

Trevor Mogg
By

Creative Commons has officially launched a search engine allowing for the easy exploration of more than 300 million images that are free to use within certain conditions.

The database comprises images from 19 collections, among them Flickr, Rawpixel, and a number of museums including New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the U.K.’s Science Museum.

Creative Commons launched in 2001 and offers copyright licenses that give the public permission to share and use artists’ work for free provided they follow the guidelines set by the creator. The images are accessible to everyone and are often used by media outlets, educational institutions, and creatives with an online presence.

After several years in beta, Creative Commons’ search engine, called CC Search, offers a new look and faster access to relevant results.

“Aesthetically, you’ll see some key changes — a cleaner home page, better navigation and filters, design alignment with creativecommons.org, streamlined attribution options, and clear channels for providing feedback on both the overall function of the site and on specific image reuses,” the non-profit wrote in a blog post announcing the search engine’s launch.

it added: “Under the hood, we improved search loading times and search phrase relevance, implemented analytics to better understand when and how the tools are used, and fixed many critical bugs our community helped us to identify.”

Going forward, the team will work on increasing the number of available images in its catalog, and, later in 2019, will index additional types of CC-licensed works, such as open textbooks and audio.

More immediately, over the coming months, it wants to add more advanced filters to the search engine’s home page, as well as the ability to browse collections without entering search terms. It also plans to offer students the chance to contribute to the development of the search engine via Google’s Summer of Code initiative that aims to encourage young people to get involved with open source software development.

Creative Commons says that while its main ambition is to offer access via its search engine to all 1.4 billion works in the commons, for now it’s focusing on images “that creators desire to reuse in meaningful ways, learning about how these images are reused in the wild, and incorporating that learning back into CC Search.”

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
instagram create mode f8 2019 instagramshoppingtags
Social Media

Instagram’s new camera feature, Create Mode, isn’t for taking photos or video

Instagram's upcoming Create Mode gives users a blank canvas to decorate with stickers and effects. During the annual F8 conference, Instagram also shared details on an upcoming product tag and a fundraising sticker inside Stories.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best DSLR for Beginners
Photography

Make the most out of your photography interest with the best entry-level DSLRs

A DSLR is the perfect tool for those looking to take their photography to the next level. To get you started, we've chosen the best DSLR cameras for beginners, each of which can be had for under $1,000.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best laptops for photo editing 72092512 ml
Computing

We talked to our photographers to find the best laptops for perfecting photos

When it comes to laptops, photographers have different needs than the average person. We talked to our own staff photographers to see what makes the best laptops for photo editing on the go.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony A7 III
Photography

From DSLRs to mirrorless, these are the best cameras you can buy right now

From entry-level models to full-frame flagships, many cameras take great photos and video. The best digital cameras, however, push the industry forward with innovative sensors and improved usability, among other things. Here are our…
Posted By Daven Mathies
best cheap mirrorless lenses fujifilm xf 35mm f2 wr
Photography

Make the most of your mirrorless camera with our favorite lenses under $500

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get professional quality pictures with your mirrorless camera. Here are great lenses, all for less than $500.
Posted By Daven Mathies
huawei p30 pro vs google pixel 3 camera shootout v compare feat
Photography

Huawei P30 Pro vs. Google Pixel 3: Camera kings clash in photography shootout

The Google Pixel 3 is camera phone royalty, but the new Huawei P30 Pro has so many tricks up its sleeve, it could be the phone to snatch the crown away. We took both phones on a tour of Taipei, Taiwan to see how they compare.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review photoshop
Photography

Adobe panics photographers by testing new plans for photo subscriptions

Don't panic — the changes to Adobe's Lightroom and Photoshop subscription plans are just a test, the company says. After photographers panicked about the pricing changes, Adobe said that the change is just a test.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Lumix S1 Hands-on
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1R vs. Lumix S1: Which S-series camera should you choose?

The Lumix S1 and S1R are more similar than they are different, with nearly identical spec sheets save for a few key differences. Where the 24MP S1 is a hybrid photo/video machine, the 47MP S1R is focused on the still photographer.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Photography

B&H cuts up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon, and Sony cameras for National Photo Month

May is National Photography Month -- and with it comes some steep camera discounts. The best camera deals for Sony, Canon, and Nikon mean saving anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand. Here are the best camera deals…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best ring lights avantgarde concept 725471 unsplash
Photography

Bring your lighting skills full circle with the best ring lights

Craving those circular catchlights, soft flattering light, or well-lit macro photos? Ring lights can improve everything from vlogs to high-end portraits. Here are the best models you can buy.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Coolpix A1000 Review
Product Review

With a big zoom, Nikon's A1000 is a versatile shooter -- just not in the dark

The Nikon Coolpix A1000 has several things a smartphone doesn’t, like a big 30x optical zoom and plenty of physical controls. But can a 1/2.3-inch sensor deliver good image quality?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photography news may 4 2019 yashicamf1kickstartervideo
Photography

Photography News: Apple Aperture gets axed while Moment Pro gets new tools

Still using Apple Aperture? Not for much longer — upcoming versions of macOS won't support the photo editor. In this week's photography news, see why Aperture is getting the ax, and Moment Pro adds two new useful smartphone camera…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle