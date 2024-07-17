 Skip to main content
Stargazers, this Celestron smart telescope is $48 off for Prime Day

By
The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope on a white background.
Celestron

Look at the stars in the night sky with the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope, which is still available from this year’s Prime Day telescope deals for a cheaper-than-usual price of $182. The $48 discount on its original price of $230 is found on Amazon, but we’re no sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the shopping event as stocks may be gone by then, so if you want this telescope, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope

The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope is our pick for the best all-around telescope in our roundup of the best telescopes for beginners, partly because of the benefits that you’ll gain from the Starsense Explorer app. Once you launch the app, it will generate a list of celestial objects that you can view through the telescope depending on your exact location and the time. You’ll be able to observe stars, planets, and even galaxies through the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope with the help of this app.

Setting up the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope is easy, as you’ll only have to follow the arrows on the app to point it to your target. Making the experience much more convenient are the accessories that come with the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope, which include a full-height tripod, a finderscope in case you lose internet access on your smartphone, two eyepieces, and a 2x Barlow lens for more magnification.

Stargazers, don’t let Prime Day deals end without at least considering Amazon’s offer for the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope. It’s currently on sale for only $182, for $48 in savings on its original price of $230, but it’s not going to stay this cheap for long. With the hours of the shopping event counting down, you’re going to have to complete your purchase for the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 80AZ telescope right away, as the bargain may disappear sooner than you expect.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
