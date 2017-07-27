With AI and a camera, Disney can tell how much you enjoyed that movie

Why it matters to you The software that tracks changes in expression could be integrated into a number of different uses from making better movies to helping care for the elderly.

Facial recognition technology enables anything from augmented reality filters to Adobe Photoshop’s face-aware liquify tools, but soon the technology could help Disney create better movies based on viewer reactions. A group from Disney Research and Caltech recently published the results of a study using facial recognition to track real-time responses in a movie theater.

The technology opens up possibilities for creating better movies by monitoring audience reactions during early versions, or for creating a new form of movie ratings, not to mention other potential uses outside Hollywood. The program converts facial expressions to numerical data, tagged with a time so that the researchers can see the reaction to that fight scene or, since Disney is behind the research, that catchy tune that could be the next Let it Go.

Four high resolution cameras watched the faces of a 400-person audience during a range of movies, from Big Hero 6 to Star Wars: The Force Awakens — recording in infrared, since of course movie theaters are usually dark. The camera focuses on the audience’s faces, taking two photos every second. A neural network makes sense of all that information, which included around 16 million data points by the end of the film.

The software analyzes the data using an algorithm called factorized variational auto-encoders (FVAEs) — essentially, it’s a fancy name for a computer program that can take the visual data of a face and turn it into a set of numbers to analyze. A smile might be designated with one number, for example, while how wide open the eyes are might be assigned a separate number. With the visual data translated into numbers, the research team was then able to interpret how the audience responded at different points in the movie based on changes in the viewers’ expressions.

After watching the audience for a few minutes, the program could actually predict the audience’s responses to the movie, the researchers said.

While the study was designed to watch faces in a movie theater, the researchers say the same program could be adjusted to monitor changes in a wide variety of different visual data. The ability to train a computer to recognize emotions through facial expressions could also be applied in a number of different scenarios, the group said.

“Understanding human behavior is fundamental to developing AI systems that exhibit greater behavioral and social intelligence,” said Caltech’s Yisong Yue, who co-authored with study with Disney Research and colleagues at Simon Fraser University. “For example, developing AI systems to assist in monitoring and caring for the elderly relies on being able to pick up cues from their body language. After all, people don’t always explicitly say that they are unhappy or have some problem.”

The full research was published online at Caltech’s research library.