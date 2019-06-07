Share

Previous Next 1 of 4 Dan Baker/Digital Trends Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

Looking for a drone or gimbal? DJI’s Summer Sale means up to three-figure discounts on some of the company’s most popular products, including the DJI Mavic Air, Mavic 2 Zoom, and Ronin-S gimbal. The discounts are good from June 7 through June 16.

The Mavic Air’s small size, stabilized camera, and intelligent flight options earned the quadcopter one of Digital Trends’ highest drone review scores. Obstacle avoidance and the lower price point makes the Mavic Air one of DJI’s more popular options for done newbies. Originally priced at $799, the sale drops the price to $679.

The drone is also discounted as part of the Fly More Combo at $879 — which adds two batteries, extra propellers, charging hub, a car charger and a shoulder bag along with what’s already included with the drone.

DJI also shaved $100 off the more advanced Mavic 2 Zoom, another drone we found to be very impressive. The drone brings a 24 to 48mm zoom lens to the series, along with upgraded tracking and object avoidance tech. The quadcopter can hit top speeds of 44 mph.

Sitting on the opposite end of the price range, the Tello drone is only $89 with the sale. Designed for kids, the Tello drone teaches kids to code by letting them program their own flight tricks. The sale takes $10 off the already affordable drone.

For getting a pilot’s view with two feet on the ground, the DJI Goggles RE (Racing Edition) are now $449, a $100 discount. The FPV goggles deliver 1080p video connected to a Mavic drone.

The Ronin-S, DJI’s first single-handle gimbal for DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, is quite possibly the best gimbal we’ve ever tested. It gets a significant $150 price drop, bringing the stabilizer to just $649. The Ronin-S offers three-axis stabilization for interchangeable lens cameras, along with programmable shooting modes for time-lapses, panoramas, and tracking subjects. The Ronin-S Essentials kit, a trimmed-down version of the gimbal without all the accessories, is also available for just $449.

If you prefer shooting video with a phone, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 smartphone gimbal has also received a discount, with its price dropping to $109. Along with stabilizing the shot, the gimbal offers physical controls for settings like ISO and shutter speed.

The DJI Summer Sale continues through the end of the day (PDT) on June 16. Prices are good at DJI’s online and flagship stores, as well as authorized retailers, including Amazon.