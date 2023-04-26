 Skip to main content
You can now pre-order the brand new DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone

Briley Kenney
By

When it comes to emerging tech, drones offer a lot of potential not just in regards to usability but also capabilities. The drone uses we commonly see, maybe for photography or videography, are merely scratching the surface. They can be used in construction, for instance, to haul goods, scan worksites, or even in e-commerce — Amazon’s drone delivery service is a great example. So, any new model or upgrade that takes the technology in a new and innovative direction is certainly welcome. That’s precisely what DJI has done with its Mavic 3 Pro drones, and while you may not find them listed in the best drone deals just yet, you can pre-order them in some excellent bundles. These bundles include pretty much everything you’d need to get flying right away, and a little beyond.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro with DJI RC Remote Control Aerial Photography Bundle — $2,199

Mavic 3 Pro controller only bundle product image.

What’s Included:

  • DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone
  • DJI RCI remote controller with screen
  • Intelligent Flight battery
  • Additional flight accessories (propellers, control sticks, more)

Excellent for aerial photography, but suitable for anyone, this bundle includes the new DJI Mavic 3 Pro with a remote control, which has a built-in screen. You also get a few accessories, like spare low-noise propellers, an Intelligent Flight battery with a 43-minute runtime, power adapters, and a pair of control sticks.

Mavic 3 Pro takes drone photography and videography to a whole new level thanks to the 4/3 CMOS sensor, a 24mm format equivalent, an f/2.8-f/11 lens, capable of 20 MP shots. You also get 5.1K quality video at 50 frames per second or 4K quality at 120 frames per second with a dynamic range of up to 12.8 stops, and that’s all just the main Hasselblad camera. There’s an additional medium tele camera with similar specs. Omnidirectional obstacle sensing keeps the drone in the air across eight sensors that can detect obstacles and oncoming objects and plan safer routes.

DJI Mavic 3 Pro Cine with DJI RC Pro Controller Flagship Bundle — $4,799

Mavic 3 Pro flagship bundle product image.

What’s Included:

  • DJI Mavic 3 Pro drone
  • DJI RCI remote controller with screen
  • Three Intelligent Flight batteries
  • Additional flight accessories (propellers, control sticks, more)
  • Apple ProRes with 1TB of storage
  • Shoulder bag

It’s the same drone in this bundle, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, so you get the same specs including the fantastic Hasselblad main camera, but you’ll also get a few more accessories here. For example, you get two extra batteries for a total runtime of 129 minutes, or 43 minutes per battery. It also includes Apple ProRes support with 1TB of internal storage for video and media.

Professional photographers and videographers will love this bundle, obviously, but also anyone that wants to take the hobby to the next step — with longer flight times and more capabilities.

