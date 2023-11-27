DJI Mini 3 Pro Cyber Monday deal saves you $110 on the drone

Drones can be a lot of fun, especially with the advances in speed and battery life they’ve had over the past few years. Of course, the big issue is that they can be pretty expensive, especially if you want to get something high-end like the DJI Mini 3 Pro. Luckily, you can take advantage of a solid Best Buy Cyber Monday deal to knock $110 off the $910 price tag, bringing it down to $800. That may still seem like quite a lot, but as you’ll see below, this is an awesome drone, so be sure to grab the deal before it expires.

Why you should by the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is an incredibly popular drone with a beautiful remote control. The drone has a 48MP camera, that utilizes 4X digital zoom, with a built-in gimbal to provide stability. Meanwhile, the remote control has a large viewing screen and dual stick controls, making the whole setup much more like Valve’s Steam Deck than the remote controlled cars you remember from your youth. Critical, as highlighted in our DJI Mini 3 Pro drone review, it weighs under 250 grams. This puts it into a less restricted weight class than drones that tip over the 250 gram barrier. While you’ll still want to check local flight rules, this drone will be more convenient to fly than most others for the vast majority of people.

It’s worth mentioning, again, how popular this drone is. On its Best Buy page (tap the button below to see it yourself) it has garnered over 1,300 reviews. While lots of things are capable of getting this many reviews, few items at this price bracket do. Even fewer attract so many positive reviews. The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is sitting at a 4.8 at the time of this writing. People love this drone and, we believe so will you.

To reiterate, grab this Best Buy Friday deal by tapping the button below. It takes the price of this flying photography machine and reduces it to just $800. That’s a $110 price drop from its usual $910 price point. Then, be sure to check out our other favorite Cyber Monday deals to get more savings.

