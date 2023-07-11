There are a lot of great drone deals flying around during Prime Day, and you’ll be happy to know that there’s an excellent deal on the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which is easily one of the best drones you can grab right now. Amazon has discounted the DJI Mini 3 Pro to $729 from the usual $888, which is a massive $159 discount and well worth grabbing if you want an excellent drone.

Why you should buy the DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC)

As legislation makes the number of flyable drones without a license smaller and smaller, the DJI Mini 3 Pro sits right at the edge, with a total weight of 249 grams. Yet, for such a tiny drone, it still packs a ton of features, such as the ability to record up to 4k at 60FPS, capture 48MP RAW photos, and even have dual-native ISO for HDR capture, which isn’t something you see on a lot of smaller drones. It’s also quite speedy, being able to hit 35mph, which, granted, isn’t as fast as some other drones, but that does work in its favor, especially if you’re crash-prone. You can pick three speeds: Cine (slow), normal, and sports (fast), although the latter has collision avoidance switched off, so be careful at that speed.

When it comes to stability, it’s rated for windspeeds of 10.7 meters per second, which is likely more than you’re going to run into on an average day unless you’re a storm chaser. Battery life is also impressive, sitting at around 34 minutes of operation, with the option of upgrading to a larger battery that will give you 47 minutes. That said, the larger battery brings you above 250 grams and will likely force you to register the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which isn’t worth the extra 13 minutes of extra fly time. The last thing we want to mention is the RC-N1 controller, which is just as exciting as the drone, and offers you a great image with very low latency, making the drone an absolute joy to fly, making this one of our favorite Prime Day deals.

Overall, the DJI Mini Pro 3 is an excellent drone, and while the discounted price from Amazon of $729 is still pricey, it’s worth it for an amazing drone that won’t force you through an intensive registration process. Even so, it’s well worth checking out our list of the best drones under $500, as well as other Prime Day drone deals.

