Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

DJI Mini 3 Pro Black Friday deal saves you $110 on the drone

John Alexander
By
Top view of the DJI Mini 3 Pro in flight.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / .

Whether you want to race, fly, or take cool photos, getting a drone is a neat way to explore the skies. The issue, mainly, is that they’re expensive and have some regulatory red tape around them. As we searched through Best Buy Black Friday deals, however, we found a solution for both of those issues at the same time: The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. You can get one now for just $800, which is $110 off the usual price of $910. All you need to do is tap the button below to find this exciting Black Friday deal.

Why you should by the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is an incredibly popular drone with a beautiful remote control. The drone has a 48MP camera, that utilizes 4X digital zoom, with a built-in gimbal to provide stability. Meanwhile, the remote control has a large viewing screen and dual stick controls, making the whole setup much more like Valve’s Steam Deck than the remote controlled cars you remember from your youth. Critical, as highlighted in our DJI Mini 3 Pro drone review, it weighs under 250 grams. This puts it into a less restricted weight class than drones that tip over the 250 gram barrier. While you’ll still want to check local flight rules, this drone will be more convenient to fly than most others for the vast majority of people.

It’s worth mentioning, again, how popular this drone is. On its Best Buy page (tap the button below to see it yourself) it has garnered over 1,300 reviews. While lots of things are capable of getting this many reviews, few items at this price bracket do. Even fewer attract so many positive reviews. The DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is sitting at a 4.8 at the time of this writing. People love this drone and, we believe so will you.

Don't Miss:

To reiterate, grab this Best Buy Friday deal by tapping the button below. It takes the price of this flying photography machine and reduces it to just $800. That’s a $110 price drop from its usual $910 price point. Then, be sure to check out our other favorite Black Friday deals to get more savings.

Best drone deals: Get a cheap drone for $33 (and save on DJI Mini)
The DJI Mini 3 Pro in flight with spring flowers in the background.

The interest in drones is at an all-time high because of the applications of these aerial devices -- not to mention that they're just plain cool. Additionally, their overall costs have dropped, and there are opportunities to get them at even more affordable prices through discounts that retailers have been rolling out. These offers don't last long though, as more shoppers are looking out for these bargains. To help you get a drone for cheaper than usual, we've gathered the best drone deals that you can buy right now, but you'll want to proceed with your purchase as soon as you can because we're not sure how long stocks will last.
X-IMVNLEI X-IDRONE 17 -- $33, was $80

For a cheap but dependable drone, you can't go wrong with the X-IMVNLEI X-IDRONE 17. The foldable drone, which features a 1080p HD camera, is the perfect choice for beginners because it offers three speed modes to help rookie pilots learn the ropes and a one-key start and landing button for easy deployment and retrieval. The drone's remote control is relatively simple, and you can use your smartphone for a first-person view through its camera. For its safety, the X-IMVNLEI X-IDRONE 17 features 360-degree automatic obstacle avoidance, so it won't crash even in the hands of a novice.

Read more
Best Camera Deals: Save on Canon, Panasonic, Nikon, and GoPro
fujifilm x t4 review set 2 dm 1

Whether you're looking for the best digital cameras or the best travel cameras, there are a ton of options out there, sometimes too many options, especially for those who aren't familiar with the photography world. Luckily, we've done a lot of legwork for you and collected a range of great camera deals across the spectrum, so even if you want something more sports-oriented, like a GoPro, there are a couple of deals for those too. So, let's jump right into it.
Today's Best Camera Deals
One of our favorite deals is the Canon EOS Rebel T7 going for $400, as it's one of the better DSLR cameras on the market, and it has a reasonably budget-friendly price on it, making it a great starter camera. Of course, if you've been in the game for a while and are looking for a powerful upgrade, the Sony Alpha 7R IV is one of the best full-frame cameras on the market, and while it still costs a hefty $3,200, that's still $300 off the usual $3,500 price tag. That said, if you're looking for something more portable and action-oriented, you can't go wrong with the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini, although if you're a professional content creator, the GoPro HERO9 Black 5K is probably the one to go for instead.

Do I Need a DSLR or a Mirrorless Camera?
Like most things, this really depends on what you're trying to do. Mirrorless cameras have fewer internal moving parts, which generally means they can capture images quicker, so if you're taking pictures of action-packed stuff like sports or animals in the wilderness, a mirrorless camera is a great option. On the other hand, DSLR cameras are great for low-light conditions and are great for anything from portraits to landscapes. DSLRs are also cheaper and have much better battery life, as well as having a decade or two worth of lenses to choose from.

Read more
Sony A7 III mirorless camera is $300 off for Black Friday
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.

There are a lot of great Best Buy Black Friday deals going on right now, and whether you're looking for TVs, laptops, or even headphones, there's a little something for everybody. Of course, many folks may not realize that Best Buy has some fantastic deals on high-end photography gear, such as this Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera. While it usually goes for a whopping $2,200, Best Buy had brought it down to $1,900, and while that relatively doesn't seem like much, you could always spend the $300 savings on a new lens.

Why you should buy the Sony Alpha a7 III
The Sony Alpha a7 III is a camera with so much tech that it might as well be three different cameras. It has excellent dynamic range, low-light performance, and high-speed performance, and the full-frame sensors make the images look absolutely stunning. Interestingly, the a7 III manages to do an excellent job at both low and high ISOs, the latter of which can go as high as 51,200 non-boosted, which, granted, adds a lot of noise, but noise reduction helps with that. As for the video, well, sadly, it's not as impressive, at least in terms of advancements in image quality, and while it can do 8-bit 4K at 30 frames per second, it's no longer ahead of the pack in that regard, like the Panasonic Lumix GH5 is with its 400Mbps 10-bit codec and 60-fps 4K.

Read more