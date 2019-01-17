Digital Trends
Photography

Nearly a million Facebook users followed these fake Russian accounts

Hillary Grigonis
By

Facebook removed more than 500 fake accounts from across Facebook and Instagram with Russian ties. On Thursday, January 17, Facebook axed 471 Facebook accounts and 41 Instagram pages for “coordinated inauthentic behavior” — or being dishonest about the origins and intent of the account. The accounts were part of two separate efforts, one linked to employees of the Russian news agency Sputnik and the other with behavior similar to the Internet Research Agency.

In the first group, the social media company removed 364 Pages and accounts. While the Pages typically said that they were independent news or general interest Pages, Facebook says the administrators and account owners had links to Sputnik employees, a news agency based in Moscow. Originating in Russia, the group operated in the Baltics, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Central and Eastern European countries.

Facebook says that some of those Pages shared posts on “anti-NATO sentiment, protest movements, and anti-corruption.” Around 790,000 Facebook users followed the accounts. Along with organic posts, the group spent around $135,000 in ads (paid in euros, rubles, and U.S. dollars), running between October 2013 and January 2019. The group also listed 190 events online, beginning in August 2015.

Facebook says they uncovered the fake accounts because of open-source reporting and Facebook partners.

In the second network of fake accounts, Facebook removed 107 Pages, Groups, and accounts along with 41 Instagram accounts. This group, Facebook says, also originated in Russia but operated largely in Ukraine. While the accounts posted Ukranian news stories, a tip from U.S. law enforcement launched Facebook’s investigation.

The network had a total of 26 Pages, 77 accounts, four groups, and 41 Instagram profiles. In total, the group had 180,000 followers on Facebook and 55,000 on Instagram. The group also spent $25,000 in ads, paid in rubles.

Facebook says that the second group exhibited behavior similar to the Internet Research Agency and the Russian-based activity during the U.S. midterm elections. Facebook has since removed groups of accounts with links to Russia on multiple occasions.

“While we are making progress rooting out this abuse, as we’ve said before, it’s an ongoing challenge because the people responsible are determined and well funded,” wrote Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s Head of Cybersecurity Policy. “We constantly have to improve to stay ahead. That means building better technology, hiring more people and working more closely with law enforcement, security experts and other companies. Their collaboration was critical to these investigations.”

Facebook is still continuing to review the non-ad content from these groups. The company says they will update users if they uncover additional details.

Don't Miss

'John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum' -- Here's everything we know so far
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
a photo of an egg has become the most liked post on instagram
Social Media

No yolk! A photo of an egg has become the most-liked post on Instagram

Until this weekend, the most-liked post on Instagram was of Kylie Jenner's baby daughter, which has around 18 million likes. It's now been knocked off the top spot not by a stunning sunset or even a cute cat, but by an egg.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Photography

Going somewhere? Capture more than your phone can with the best travel cams

Hitting the road or doing some globetrotting this year? Bring along the right camera to capture those once-in-a-lifetime vacation memories. Here's a list of some of our current favorites.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
Photography

From 4K powerhouses to tiny action cams, here are the best video cameras

Although not as popular as they once were, dedicated video cameras still have their benefits. From travel vlogging to home movies to recording your kid's little league game, here are the best video cameras you can buy right now.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best vlogging cameras
Photography

Starting your very own vlog? Here are the best cameras to buy

Any camera that shoots video can be used to vlog, but a few models stand out from the crowd thanks to superior image quality, ergonomics, and usability. When it comes to putting your life on YouTube, here are the best cameras for the job.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photography

Authentic, holistic, retro photography is in: Here are 2019’s predicted trends

What types of imagery are we most drawn to? According to recent stock photography data from Adobe, StoryBlocks, and Shutterstock, authentic, holistic, and humanitarian content will be in high demand in 2019.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
obsbot tail ces 2019 with skateboard
Photography

This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Want to capture more epic action selfies? The Obsbot Tail is a camera-gimbal combo that uses artificial intelligence to follow the action. Using a handful of different modes, the camera works to keep the action in the frame.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony a6400 announced sonya6400announcement
Photography

Sony crams its best camera tech into the new $900 A6400

Love Sony's autofocus, but can't stomach the full-frame price? The Sony A6400 mirrorless camera uses some of the same autofocus technology and the processor of the A9 in a compact, more affordable crop-sensor camera.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses -- something no phone…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
GoPro Fusion review
Photography

GoPro bumps resolution on Fusion 360 cam to 5.6K with new firmware

Currently available in public beta, Fusion firmware version 2.0 offers a new 5.8K mode that results in 5.6K output when the 360 camera's two hemispheres are stitched together. It also adds support for 24 fps video and RAW time-lapse…
Posted By Daven Mathies
fujifilm gf 100 200mm f56 announced
Photography

With 5-stop optical stabilization, Fujifilm GF 100-200mm is ready for adventure

Fujifilm revealed a new lens designed to deliver on the GFX system's promise of adventure-ready medium-format photography. The GF 100-200mm F5.6 R is a weather resistant, relatively lightweight, 2x telephoto with impressive stabilization.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Photography

Olympus teaser shares glimpse of OM-D camera that’s good for more than sports

Is Olympus about to release a new mirrorless camera geared toward sports photographers? The latest teaser offers a glimpse of an upcoming OM-D camera set to launch on January 24, and by the looks of the teasers, it's capable for landscapes…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis