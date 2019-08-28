flickr now lets you order prints through its site in a few quick clicks

Browsing through your own Flickr photos, you may have occasionally thought how an image might look great as a print — but you couldn’t be bothered to sort out a third-party printing service to get the job done.

Well, a new feature launched by Flickr on Wednesday means you can now complete the task in just a few quick clicks.

Designed as a way to print pictures from your own collection rather than as a way to sell prints to others visiting your Flickr page, the new service offers a variety of print types. We’re particularly taken with the metal prints, which, according to the company, infuses dyes directly into a specially coated aluminum sheet to create a print with “incredible luminescence, detail, and durability.”

You’ll also find paper prints with a range of sizes and finishes, as well as canvas prints offering various styling options.

How to order

It’s easy to order prints of your Flickr photos. On the desktop site, start by clicking on the Prints tab at the top of the Flickr page, then on Choose Photos. Select a photo you want to print, and then on the Buy Prints button at the bottom right of the display.

Finally, make your way through the menus on the left of the page to select the type of print you want (paper prints, wall art, desk art) the size, and the finish. You’ll find the metal options in the wall art and desk art options.

“Whether you’re a passionate beginner or a seasoned pro, you can now order prints from the best pro labs around the world, capturing the beauty of the images that mean the most to you,” the company said in a blog post announcing the new service.

Pricing

A quick look at the various offerings show prices starting at as little as 49 cents for a small paper print, increasing to $50 for one of the pricier canvas prints. The metal option costs between $17 and $25 per print, according to the selected size.

Depending on your location, the prints will be created and shipped by one of a number of companies, among them Bay Photo, White House Custom Colour, and Loxley Colour. Flickr users anywhere in the world can use the service.

You can also create photo books using your images — the option shows up when you click on the Prints tab at the top of the page.

In its blog post, Flickr thanks photo-sharing site SmugMug for helping it to develop the new feature. The company acquired Flickr in 2018., with SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill saying at the time that his team was committed to breathing new life into the 15-year-old service “which hosted photos and lively interactions long before it became trendy.”

