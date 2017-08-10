Fujifilm Festival is a company first, promising gear trials and workshops

Why it matters to you Photographers can learn from industry experts and try out new gear at the inaugural Fujifilm Festival.

Fujifilm is experimenting with a new type of workshop event — one which allows photographers to come and experiment with a Fujifilm mirrorless, too. On Wednesday, August 9, Fujifilm announced its inaugural Fujifilm Festival, a new workshop that the company says is designed for both professional and enthusiast photographers. The Fujifilm Festival is set for September 16-17 in New York City.

The event is a first-of-its-kind for the company and promises workshops, short classes, equipment cleaning, free photo printing, and networking during the two-day event. Fujifilm will also have a selection of equipment on hand for photographers to get some hands-on experience with, including bodies and lenses. Fujifilm says attendees don’t need to be Fujifilm shooters.

Headlining the event are four different workshops led by well-known photographers, including an off-camera lighting class by David Hobby, creator of strobist.com; a street photography workshop with Xyza Cruz Bacani, Filipina street and documentary photographer; a post-processing and travel photography class with Elia Locardi, internationally acclaimed travel photographer and writer; and a photojournalistic weddings and documentary family photography class with Kevin Mullins, who is one of the first official X system photographers in the U.K.

Along with the ability to attend two of the four workshops, photographers can also attend up to three additional, shorter classes. The “elective” courses include Cinemagraphs: Adding Motion to Your Photographs with Gareth Pon; Imaginarium, the Process Behind the Pictures with Claire Rosen; Documentary Filmmaking and the Creative Process Behind Visual Storytelling with Karam Gill; Creating a Strong Aesthetic that Speaks to You and Your Dream Clients with Kara Mercer; and More than a Postcard: Photographing ‘the Unique’ in Travel Destinations with Dan Westergren.

The Fujifilm Festival is also slated to include a Clean and Check that allows X series and GFX series owners to bring their gear in for a cleaning while attending one of the classes. A printing station will also allow attendees to print up to three photos each day. A partner hour offers networking opportunities, with representatives from Tiffen Company, Magnum Foundation, Ikan Corporation, Bronx Documentary Center, Classic Car Club Manhattan, Gnarbox, Landscape Photography Magazine, Wild Planet Photography Magazine, FujiLove Magazine, and NYC Salt.

The festival, held at the New York City Public Hotel, is limited to 80 attendees. Registration is $799 when booked before Aug. 18 or $999 after the early bird expires.