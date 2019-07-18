Share

Fujifilm’s latest lens aims to do more with less. Fujifilm has unveiled the Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR, a compact zoom lens that the company is touting as a lens for all types of photography and videography. Besides the 5x zoom flexibility, Fujifilm says the stabilization, close focusing distance, and small profile of the lens all enhance its versatility.

Designed with 16 elements in 12 groups and a nine-blade aperture, the lens covers a range equivalent to 24-122mm on a full-frame camera. Throughout the entire zoom range, the lens maintains both a F4 maximum aperture and a 13.8-inch shooting distance. While the resulting .25x magnification isn’t a true macro, it does offer the lens some close-up versatility mixed with the zoom range.

Fujifilm says the lens is designed specifically for pairing with the X-Trans sensors on the X series, a calibration designed for getting sharpness that extends from the center of the frame to the edges. One aspherical element is designed to combat spherical aberration and the curving lines common among wide-angle lenses.

The lens builds on an image stabilization system rated for six stops. Fujifilm says the stabilization system is also designed to absorb any vibration coming from the mechanical shutter. When mounted on a tripod, the stabilization system can recognize the change automatically and switch off (since stabilization on a tripod is unnecessary and can even introduce shake).

Its versatility, Fujifilm says, extends to video in part due to that stabilization system. The company says focus breathing is also minimized and the autofocus motors are nearly silent. Focus, Fujifilm says, is quick for both stills and video.

Wrapping up the optics and stabilization system, the lens exterior is weather-sealed against dust and moisture, along with being rated to perform down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The lens weighs in at 15.5 ounces, which Fujifilm says is about 40 percent lighter than a similar full-frame lens. Tucked in a bag, the lens will only take up about 3.5 inches of space lengthwise.

The Fujifilm Fujinon XF 16-80mm F4 R OIS WR is slated for a September 26 arrival. The lens is expected to retail for about $800.