  1. Photography

How Fujifilm instant cameras are helping patients and nurses to connect

By

We’ve all seen the pictures of frontline health care workers on busy Covid wards, their faces obscured by masks and headgear. The protection is, of course, vital for preventing further infections, but some staff noticed early on that many patients felt uncomfortable at not being able to see the face of the person who was treating them. The solution turned out to be as effective as it was simple: To pin a photo of their smiling face onto their medical gown.

After hearing about the selfies, Fujifilm decided to make the practice even easier for medical staff by donating some of its instant cameras to intensive care units across Europe.

“Donating Instax cameras and film is just a small way in which Fujifilm is able to help,” said company executive Hiromoto Matsushima. “We’ve been told that by being able to easily show the friendly face behind the personal protective equipment, it can help bring comfort and understanding in the most difficult of situations.”

Fujifilm makes a range of instant film cameras that it markets under the Instax brand. They’re simple to use, spitting out a small print the second you hit the shutter button. Its latest model is the Instax Mini 11,  released in February 2020. The camera even includes a selfie mode that you activate by pulling out the front edge of the lens, prompting the camera to focus at arm’s length for a sharp shot of your mug, complete with a broad smile.

Many health care workers on Covid wards in the U.S. have also adopted the practice of attaching selfies to their gowns. Robertino Rodriguez (below), a frontline worker at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, California, said he felt bad for his patients when he approached them with his face covered, so he attached a selfie to his gown showing “a reassuring and comforting smile.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best digital cameras for 2020

Fujifilm X-T4

The 50 best movies on Amazon Prime right now

best movies on amazon prime vast of the night

The best video cameras for 2020

Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

Public transit is on the brink of death. This is how we save it

future of public transportation

How to create a layer mask in Photoshop

adobe photoshop content aware fill auto sampling teaser data desk 693892

The best Adobe Lightroom alternatives for 2020

skylum luminar 3 with libraries lifestyle shot 7

The best video-editing apps for iOS and Android

The best instant cameras for 2020

The best Photoshop alternatives for 2020

The best travel cameras for 2020

The best photography tripods for 2020

peak design travel tripod impressions 12

SpaceX invites class of 2020 to launch their photos on historic Dragon flight

Launch of the Crew Dragon

Check out the results when 1,000 photographers edit the same image

photo challenge asks photographers to edit the same image editing

iPhone 11 Pro vs. P40 Pro vs. S20 Plus vs. OnePlus 8 Pro: Four-way camera battle

Post lockdown, smart cameras could help enforce mask use and social distancing