Google Clips, a $250 lifelogging camera, captures life’s moments using A.I.

Why it matters to you Google Clips works hand in hand with your Android phone to capture life’s most precious moments

.Lifelogging cameras have gone by the wayside, but apparently Google never received the memo. Alongside the launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google announced the release of a new device called Google Clips.

As the name suggests, Google Clips is a small lifelogging camera designed to clip onto objects and record life as it happens, keeping only the best moments for you to save and cherish.

The square device weighs just 60.5 grams and measures 49mm, making it roughly the size of similar lifelogging cameras. On the front of the camera is a large, protruding camera lens that captures 130-degree field of view through an f/2.4 aperture.

At the heart of the camera is an A.I. engine designed specifically to capture the details of life in the best quality possible. Using machine learning, the camera captures 15 frames per second and pulls out the sharpest, most important details. You can manually sort through the photos it chooses and save the ones you want.

It can even learn the faces of people you capture the most and learn to prioritize those particular images. If that thought is a little scary, don’t fret — all of this processing is done in-camera.

The sole button on the device is a large shutter button on the front of the camera. Although Google Clips can stand on its own, there’s a clip case included for mounting the camera on just about anything you can imagine, from the pocket of your shirt to your dog’s collar.

Google Clips has 16GB of onboard storage and files stored on the device can be transferred to Android devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or later using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

You can currently sign up through Google’s online store to be on a waiting list to order Google Clips, which will retail for $250.