One of my few complaints when reviewing the GoPro Hero 10 Black was its somewhat fleeting battery life, and though I haven’t personally encountered the issue, many users have reported problems limiting recording times due to overheating. GoPro seems to have heard that message loud and clear, as they have announced a major firmware update for the camera that aims to solve the problems as well as a brand new Enduro battery.

The firmware (which will be available by the end of October) introduces three new video performance modes designed to maximize the Hero 10’s performance in different scenarios. Maximum video performance mode prioritizes high resolution, frame rate, and image quality. Extended battery mode limits resolution and frame rate to maximize recording times and battery life, while tripod/stationary video mode provides high performance when the camera is stationary, and there isn’t any airflow to cool the camera.

For stationary video, this means Hero 10 users can expect between 11% and 154% more runtime, varying with resolution and framerate. GoPro also promises a future firmware update that will enable a further increase in runtimes at 5.3K and 4K at 30 frames per second (fps), and a significant gain in single clip recording times at 2.7K and 1080p.

The Enduro battery will be available on November 30th for $25 for the Hero 10 and Hero 9 cameras and offers greater performance in cold temperatures and a big boost to recording times in milder conditions. GoPro claims that, on average, in 14-degree Fahrenheit weather, the Enduro battery can deliver 56 minutes of 5.3K 60 fps video recording, 50 minutes of 4K 120 fps, 76 minutes of 4K 60 fps, and 115 minutes of 1080p 30 fps. In moderate temperatures, the Enduro battery delivers up to a 40% improvement over the standard battery, depending on resolution and frame rate.

