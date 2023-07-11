If you’ve been planning to buy the GoPro Hero10 Black, you did the right thing waiting for Prime Day deals because a bundle that includes the action camera with several accessories is down to just $300 from its original price of $550. The $250 discount from Amazon pushes it under its previous low of $311, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to take advantage of this offer because we’re expecting it to generate a lot of attention from shoppers, so stocks will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero10 Black bundle

It’s not the latest model of the action camera company — that distinction goes to the GoPro Hero11 Black and GoPro Hero11 Mini — but the GoPro Hero10 Black remains a worthwhile investment because of the power of the GP2 processor that promises smooth performance and responsive controls. The action camera can take photos at up to 23MP resolution, and record videos at up to 5.3K resolution and 60 frames per second. The GoPro Hero10 Black also offers HyperSmooth 4.0 for extreme optical image stabilization, better low-light performance, and horizon leveling.

The GoPro Hero10 Black comes with several accessories in this bundle, including a pair of rechargeable batteries so that you can swap them out when the action camera needs more juice while you’re in the middle of a shoot. The other included accessories are a camera case, a magnetic swivel clip, curved adhesive mounts, a mounting buckle with a thumb screw, a USB-C cable, and the Shorty, which is a mini extension pole with a tripod. If you own accessories for the GoPro Hero9 Black, they’ll also be compatible with the GoPro Hero10 Black.

This GoPro Hero10 Black bundle, which comes with everything that you’ll need to take footage of your outdoor adventures, is available from Amazon’s Prime Day sale with a $250 discount that pulls its price down from $550 to just $300. That’s the bundle’s cheapest price this year, beating the previous low of $311, which makes this a very tempting offer. You’re going to have to complete the transaction as fast as you can though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks of this GoPro Hero10 Black bundle are already running low.

Editors' Recommendations