GoPro Hero10 price slashed from $550 to $300 in the Prime Day sale

If you’ve been planning to buy the GoPro Hero10 Black, you did the right thing waiting for Prime Day deals because a bundle that includes the action camera with several accessories is down to just $300 from its original price of $550. The $250 discount from Amazon pushes it under its previous low of $311, but you’ll need to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want to take advantage of this offer because we’re expecting it to generate a lot of attention from shoppers, so stocks will sell out quickly.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero10 Black bundle

It’s not the latest model of the action camera company — that distinction goes to the GoPro Hero11 Black and GoPro Hero11 Mini — but the GoPro Hero10 Black remains a worthwhile investment because of the power of the GP2 processor that promises smooth performance and responsive controls. The action camera can take photos at up to 23MP resolution, and record videos at up to 5.3K resolution and 60 frames per second. The GoPro Hero10 Black also offers HyperSmooth 4.0 for extreme optical image stabilization, better low-light performance, and horizon leveling.

The GoPro Hero10 Black comes with several accessories in this bundle, including a pair of rechargeable batteries so that you can swap them out when the action camera needs more juice while you’re in the middle of a shoot. The other included accessories are a camera case, a magnetic swivel clip, curved adhesive mounts, a mounting buckle with a thumb screw, a USB-C cable, and the Shorty, which is a mini extension pole with a tripod. If you own accessories for the GoPro Hero9 Black, they’ll also be compatible with the GoPro Hero10 Black.

This GoPro Hero10 Black bundle, which comes with everything that you’ll need to take footage of your outdoor adventures, is available from Amazon’s Prime Day sale with a $250 discount that pulls its price down from $550 to just $300. That’s the bundle’s cheapest price this year, beating the previous low of $311, which makes this a very tempting offer. You’re going to have to complete the transaction as fast as you can though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks of this GoPro Hero10 Black bundle are already running low.

Best Black Friday GoPro Deals 2020: Hero 8 and Hero 7
With Black Friday in the distance, you’d think that retailers would be sitting on their best sales, but that’s not the case.  This year, we’re seeing a flood of early Black Friday deals on everything from computers and soundbars to smart home tech and essential gear for your home theater. One area where we’re seeing such deals is on GoPros. Right now, you can get heavy discounts on some of the best GoPros, like the Hero7 Black, Hero8 Black, Hero9 Black, and GoPro MAX.

Alongside these GoPro deals are some amazing discounts on other gear, like Black Friday camera deals, and Black Friday laptop deals, as well as Black Friday TV deals. A solid GoPro can totally reinvent how you record video, and the lens which you see the world (or at least replay it). The GoPro’s wide-angle lens allows your to capture your footage in a gorgeous, fish-eye, mesmerizing style that is ideal for seeing a larger, faster, bigger world. It’s the perfect camera for capturing sporting events, exploring, views on hikes, travel experiences, and even more personal events, like parties, graduations, and weddings. If you’re looking for a GoPro, Black Friday is the time to get one. But you’ll want to shop early if you want your GoPro to arrive by Christmas and the holidays. Items ordered now are looking to be delivered by the end of the month, so it’s only a matter of time until those delivery dates stretch until late December and early 2021. To make sure you get the GoPro you want, when you want it, get shopping now!
Best Black Friday GoPro Deals

Save $50 on the GoPro Hero8 at Amazon for Black Friday today
gopro hero9 black review 2

Bargain hunters can now start shopping for Black Friday deals, as the offers have arrived early this year. There are discounts on a wide variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and many more. If you're in the market for an action camera, you should take a look at the Amazon Black Friday deals, which include an offer for the GoPro Hero8 Black at $299 after a $50 discount from its original price of $349.

The GoPro Hero8 Black follows up on the introduction of the HyperSmooth electronic image stabilization technology in the GoPro Hero7, which eliminated the need for a gimbal, with a physical redesign that adds an integrated mount, so you no longer need a mounting frame for the action camera. The GoPro Hero8 rolled out HyperSmooth 2.0 for compatibility with all frame rates and resolutions, as well as new accessories named Mods that further expand the device's capabilities.

Turn summer into a movie with a GoPro Hero7 or Hero8 from only $250
The GoPro Hero 8 placed on a wooden surface.

Nothing beats GoPro when it comes to action cameras. The company's latest offering, the GoPro Hero8 Black, easily topped our list of the best action cameras of 2020 thanks to its unparalleled photographic prowess even in the most extreme conditions. Unfortunately, it's usually a wee bit expensive. Not anymore. Right now, it's on sale at Best Buy for a $350 instead of $400. If you don't need GoPro's latest and greatest yet still demand a solid camera, the GoPro Hero7 Black ought to do the trick – it's $100 less than the Hero8. Read on and decide which action cam will capture your upcoming summer adventures.
GoPro Hero7 Black – $250, was $330

GoPro's previous flagship, the Hero7 Black, is still a solid action camera that has the power to take the most stunning action shots for a fraction of the Hero8's cost. Design-wise, it looks identical to the GoPro Hero5 and Hero6, which means you'll need a mounting frame in order to attach it to its accessories. If you're upgrading from any of those cameras, you can just reuse the same frame. This is the very first GoPro to feature the HyperSmooth stabilization technology, which lets you say goodbye to excessive video shaking and wobbling regardless of the filming conditions. Its 12-megapixel sensor is capable of shooting glorious 4K at up to 60 frames per second, and with Live Stream built-in, you'll be able to share your adventures on social media as they're happening, although its maximum resolution is 720p while the Hero8 goes overboard at 1080p. Get the GoPro Hero7 Black today at Best Buy for $250 instead of $330 – a huge $80 off.

