 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera is $100 off at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The GoPro Hero 11 Black on a rock with barnacles next to the ocean.
Andy Zahn / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on the GoPro Hero 11 Black, check this out — the action camera is down to $400 from Best Buy, for savings of $100 on its original price of $500. GoPro is still the most trusted name in the action camera space, so we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention and possibly sell out quickly. If you want to get the device for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 11 Black looks very similar to the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is a pro-consumer move because that means you can keep using accessories from the older model when you upgrade. All of the improvements are under the hood though, including a larger sensor that will let you shoot horizontal and vertical footage at the same time without having to choose between the two formats. The GoPro Hero 11 Black can shoot 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second, 4K at up to 120 frames per second, and 2.7K at up to 240 frames per second for super slow-motion.

There’s a front display on the GoPro Hero 11 Black for better framing of your shots for vlogging and selfies, while the rear touchscreen offers touch controls that are snappy for quick on-the-fly adjustments during your outdoor adventures. The action camera also features HyperSmooth 5.0, the latest version of GoPro’s video stabilization technology, water resistance for depths of up to 33 feet, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery with 1720 mAh capacity. The GoPro Hero 11 Black’s rugged design means it will be able to accompany you wherever you go.

Related

GoPro deals don’t happen often, so there’s probably already a lot of interest in the GoPro Hero 11 Black’s discounted price of $400 from Best Buy. That’s $100 in savings on the action camera’s sticker price of $500, which you may not get anywhere else. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain online though, as stocks are likely running low right now. If you want to get the GoPro Hero 11 Black at 20% off, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as quick as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Prime Day GoPro deals for 2021
All the latest Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals and sales
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

If you've been planning to buy an action camera, you shouldn't miss the opportunity to enjoy discounts with this year's Prime Day GoPro deals. Outdoor junkies take advantage of Prime Day deals to stock up on supplies and purchase devices, including action cameras so that you can record all your adventures. GoPro isn't the only name in the action camera industry, but it's by far the most popular, as it keeps pushing the limits with new features.  This is why GoPro cameras are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies. While you're planning your next getaway, you should also be thinking ahead to what stuff you need to make the experience more memorable, and a GoPro camera should be at the top of your list.

You should take advantage of this year's Prime Day GoPro sales to grab an action camera for cheap, but if you want alternatives to GoPro cameras, you should take a look at Prime Day camera deals, which include discounts on products from brands like Kodak, Canon, and Panasonic. This is a great time to buy your next camera, whether you're just starting out with learning photography or you're already a seasoned veteran with years of experience under your belt. If you stick with GoPro action cameras and are looking forward to the memories that you can create outdoors, you might want to check out Prime Day smartwatch deals for fitness-focused wearable devices to track your health metrics, which includes Prime Day Fitbit deals. In any case, whether it's your first GoPro or you just needed an upgrade for an older GoPro model, you should focus on capturing the best moments of your adventures, while maximizing the numerous features that are offered by the action camera.
Best Prime Day GoPro deals

Read more
Best Prime Day GoPro deals: What to expect
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

If you're planning to put in an investment on an action camera, you should be preparing yourself and your wallet for next week's Prime Day deals for GoPro cameras, with Amazon's Prime Day 2021 date set on June 21 and June 22. They don't come cheap, so you should take advantage of the upcoming Prime Day GoPro deals to enjoy significant savings. GoPro isn't the only name in the action camera industry, but it's by far the most popular, as it keeps pushing the limits with new features in its latest models. This is why Prime Day GoPro sales are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies.
What Prime Day GoPro deals to expect
The GoPro Hero9 Black was newly released when Amazon held Prime Day 2020, so discounts for the latest GoPro camera weren't overwhelming. With the expected release of the next GoPro camera later this year, we might see lower prices for the GoPro Hero9 Black. There may be even bigger discounts for previous models, including the GoPro Hero8 Black, which is the top choice in Digital Trends' best action cameras.
What Prime Day GoPro deals we saw last year
Last year's Prime Day GoPro deals focused on the GoPro Hero8 Black, including bundles that sold the device with accessories such as extra batteries, additional grips, and protective cases. These bundles are great for GoPro newcomers and veterans alike -- in addition to the savings, they provide different options for the action camera experience.
Should you buy a new GoPro on Prime Day?
Whether you're going for the GoPro Hero9 Black, the GoPro Hero8 Black, or another model, Prime Day GoPro sales will shave some dollars off their prices. GoPro action cameras are always worth it though, so whichever version fits your needs and budget, you'll surely end up with a device that won't fail your expectations.
The best GoPro deals happening now
If you can no longer wait for the discounts that Prime Day will offer for action cameras, here are the best GoPro deals that are available right now so you that you can make your purchase right away.

Read more
Hero 7 GoPro gets a crazy price cut at Walmart
walmart gopro hero 7 black deal december 2020

If you need a durable camera to capture your adventures, you can now get a
GoPro Hero 7 Black
camera for less than you think. Walmart has slashed the price of this popular action camera by $155, dropping your total from $400 to $245 with free shipping. This beats the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this camera by more than $50. Now's your chance to grab one at the deepest discount we've seen this year.

Buy Now

Read more