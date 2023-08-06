GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera is $100 off at Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting for a discount on the GoPro Hero 11 Black, check this out — the action camera is down to $400 from Best Buy, for savings of $100 on its original price of $500. GoPro is still the most trusted name in the action camera space, so we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention and possibly sell out quickly. If you want to get the device for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 11 Black looks very similar to the GoPro Hero 10 Black, which is a pro-consumer move because that means you can keep using accessories from the older model when you upgrade. All of the improvements are under the hood though, including a larger sensor that will let you shoot horizontal and vertical footage at the same time without having to choose between the two formats. The GoPro Hero 11 Black can shoot 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second, 4K at up to 120 frames per second, and 2.7K at up to 240 frames per second for super slow-motion.

There’s a front display on the GoPro Hero 11 Black for better framing of your shots for vlogging and selfies, while the rear touchscreen offers touch controls that are snappy for quick on-the-fly adjustments during your outdoor adventures. The action camera also features HyperSmooth 5.0, the latest version of GoPro’s video stabilization technology, water resistance for depths of up to 33 feet, and a long-lasting rechargeable battery with 1720 mAh capacity. The GoPro Hero 11 Black’s rugged design means it will be able to accompany you wherever you go.

GoPro deals don’t happen often, so there’s probably already a lot of interest in the GoPro Hero 11 Black’s discounted price of $400 from Best Buy. That’s $100 in savings on the action camera’s sticker price of $500, which you may not get anywhere else. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain online though, as stocks are likely running low right now. If you want to get the GoPro Hero 11 Black at 20% off, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as quick as possible.

