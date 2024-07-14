One thing you should be really excited about right now is looking through the few good early Prime Day deals we keep seeing every day. Its just a few, so you don’t have to go searching for something in particular to look for, but can instead evaluate an item on its own. One such deal is on a GoPro Hero 11 Black that comes with a lot of accessories. Even if you usually aren’t the type to even consider a GoPro, fearing extra costs and problems later, this deal makes it interesting because you know that you’re getting a lot of extras with it and can probably enjoy the device problem-free straight out of the box. Right now, the kit is just $250 for Amazon Prime members, down $130 from the usual $380. Tap the button below to see it for yourself or keep reading to see more about the camera and the accessories.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle

The essential element of the GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle is, naturally, the camera. The GoPro Hero 11 Black captures video in 5.3K quality and shoots pics up to 27MP. Even the 8X slow-mo feature picks up video in 2.7K resolution at 240Hz. Our GoPro Hero 11 Black review highlights the camera’s extremely smooth capturing and nice wide-angle view mode.

Next, we go to the accessories. The headband should be an obvious one. If you’re skateboarding or doing something pretty intense and want to give someone a view from your perspective, it is the way. Likewise the QuickClip allows you to rig up a lot of different views with your GoPro Hero 11 Black and you can get quite creative with it. But the two Enduro batteries are worth mentioning. Enduro batteries are the base of the GoPro Hero 11 Black’s power system, can withstand the cold, and extend the battery power by up to 38%, depending on your settings. Our reviewer was able to shoot a zip-lining tour in max image quality mode and still retained 28% battery power by the end of it.

If this sounds good, go ahead and tap the button below. You’ll see this entire bundle for just $250, down $130 from its usual $380. But, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal. Don’t worry too much about it, however, as you can always get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial now and start enjoying with this sale and still have plenty of time left with it for Prime Day.