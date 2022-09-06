GoPro Hero 11 Black leak suggests a moderate upgrade

GoPro is expected to unveil the latest iteration of its popular action camera this month.

Reports from German technology site WinFuture suggest that while the physical design of the Hero 11 Black may be similar to its predecessor — including a 1.4-inch front display on the front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back — the new camera will sport a wider lens capable of 27-megapixel stills, up from the 23 megapixels that come with the current device.

Previous Next 1 of 2 A leaked image purporting to show GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera. WinFuture A leaked image purporting to show GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera. WinFuture

The leak also suggests you’ll be able to shoot footage 5.3K video at 60 frames per second (fps), with 4K at 120 fps also possible — identical to what the current Hero 10 Black offers.

Improved electronic video stabilization is also on the cards thanks to a more advanced version GoPro’s HyperSmooth technology.

We can also expect a similar waterproof design that will protect the action camera to a depth of 10 meters.

In our hands-on review of the Her0 10 Black last year, we were impressed with the device overall. However, we were disappointed by how quickly the battery lost power. We were hoping to hear that GoPro had put things right and improved the battery that comes with the Hero 11 Black, but this latest report from WinFuture suggests the new camera will ship with the same 1,720mAh battery as its predecessor.

We have no data pertaining to pricing yet, but GoPro’s current model launched for $500 and currently sells for $400, so expect to pay somewhere at the higher end of that for the Hero 11 Black.

The money is on GoPro keeping to form and unveiling the Hero 11 Black in about a week from now. We’re keeping an eye on the company’s Twitter feed and other social media channels for any hints or clues about its new action camera, but there’s been nothing yet … just this entertaining Her0 10 Black footage showing an off-road cyclist successfully tackling some tricky obstacles before crashing into a load of bushes, which GoPro describes as “100% organic brakes.”

Editors' Recommendations