 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. News

GoPro Hero 11 Black leak suggests a moderate upgrade

Trevor Mogg
By

GoPro is expected to unveil the latest iteration of its popular action camera this month.

Reports from German technology site WinFuture  suggest that while the physical design of the Hero 11 Black may be similar to its predecessor — including a 1.4-inch front display on the front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back — the new camera will sport a wider lens capable of 27-megapixel stills, up from the 23 megapixels that come with the current device.

1 of 2
How GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera could look.
A leaked image purporting to show GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera. WinFuture
How GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera could look.
A leaked image purporting to show GoPro's yet-to-be-announced Hero 11 Black action camera. WinFuture

The leak also suggests you’ll be able to shoot footage 5.3K video at 60 frames per second (fps), with 4K at 120 fps also possible — identical to what the current Hero 10 Black offers.

Improved electronic video stabilization is also on the cards thanks to a more advanced version GoPro’s HyperSmooth technology.

We can also expect a similar waterproof design that will protect the action camera to a depth of 10 meters.

In our hands-on review of the Her0 10 Black last year, we were impressed with the device overall. However, we were disappointed by how quickly the battery lost power. We were hoping to hear that GoPro had put things right and improved the battery that comes with the Hero 11 Black, but this latest report from WinFuture suggests the new camera will ship with the same 1,720mAh battery as its predecessor.

We have no data pertaining to pricing yet, but GoPro’s current model launched for $500 and currently sells for $400, so expect to pay somewhere at the higher end of that for the Hero 11 Black.

The money is on GoPro keeping to form and unveiling the Hero 11 Black in about a week from now. We’re keeping an eye on the company’s Twitter feed and other social media channels for any hints or clues about its new action camera, but there’s been nothing yet … just this entertaining Her0 10 Black footage showing an off-road cyclist successfully tackling some tricky obstacles before crashing into a load of bushes, which GoPro describes as “100% organic brakes.”

100% organic brakes 🌿 #GoProAwards recipient Matthew Tongue captured this Canadian-MTB classic on #GoProHERO10 Black so he could share it with the world.#GoPro #HyperSmooth #GoProMTB #Whistler #Bike #DownhillMTB #MTB pic.twitter.com/QbTGWXUpG0

&mdash; GoPro (@GoPro) September 5, 2022

Editors' Recommendations

Insta360 is about to reveal … exactly what?

insta360 new product coming

Watch DJI’s video featuring Mini 3 Pro drone footage

The DJI Mini 3 Pro in flight over the ocean.

GoPro Hero 10 Black vs DJI Action 2 vs. Insta360 One RS: Clash of the action cameras

The Insta360 One RS with the 360 lens mod, DJI Action 2, and GoPro Hero 10 Black in a snow bank.

DJI Mini 3 Pro unboxing video drops just ahead of launch

DJI's new Mini 3 Pro drone, according to a leaked image.

NASA shares majestic images of orbital sunrise captured from ISS

An orbital sunrise viewed from the ISS.

DJI’s new Matrice 30 drone is a mean machine for specialists

DJI's Matrice 30 drone.

How to clean up and organize your photos

A camera next to a laptop, with a cat relaxing in the background.

This MagSafe iPhone rig aims to give your videos a more pro look

magsafe iphone rig moment filmmaking cage

The best selfie apps for iOS and Android

Best selfie apps

Nikon’s new 800mm lens for Z-mount cameras lightens the load

nikons new 800mm lens for z mount cameras nikon 800m

ReelSteady makes GoPro Player ‘reel’ useful for filmmakers

Reelsteady editing interface overlayed on an image of a mountainbike riding down a steep mountain trail.

GoPro takes to the skies with the Hero10 Black Bones

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones mounted on an FPV drone.

How to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone

how to turn off the camera sound on an iPhone