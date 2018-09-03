Digital Trends
GoPro Hero 7: Store display appears to show next-gen camera before release

Trevor Mogg
GoPro fans looking for an upgrade are looking forward to finding out about the Hero 7 when, as is widely expected, it’s revealed later this month.

Seems like an unexpected store display has already spilled the beans on a couple of details about the new Hero 7. It looks set, for example, to arrive in not only its familiar black color, but also in white and silver. The main physical difference between the three designs is the front-facing display, which appears only on the black version of the upcoming GoPro camera. The images also reveal the new camera will be waterproof to a depth of 33 feet (10 meters), the same as the Hero 6. There’s also been talk of “gimbal-like” image stabilization with the Hero 7, but we’ll just to wait and see on that one.

The information came via a Reddit post that linked to photos of a Hero 7 display at what appears to be a retail store that was apparently a bit too keen to show off the revamped action camera. The images have since been taken offline, but not before a  few people saved and shared it. It’s a safe bet the unnamed retail store has taken down its display, too.

All told, the Hero 7, assuming the images are genuine, looks a lot like its predecessor. The main interest will of course be in the tech specs, which GoPro will be determined to keep under wraps until the big reveal.

gopro hero 7 store display appears to show next gen camera leak 2

California-based GoPro is hoping that the Hero 7 will help it double down on its revenue-generating efforts after the company last December posted its first quarterly profit in two years.

The good news came after a tumultuous period for GoPro that saw a disastrous foray into the quadcopter market and growing pressure on sales of its Hero action cameras. The situation forced the company into a restructuring phase that included worker layoffs and a streamlining of its camera offerings.

The launch of the Hero 6 in September last year, however, helped push the company back into the black after several years of losses, with executives hoping the Hero 7 will also prove popular in a competitive market.

GoPro recently revealed it’s sold more than 30 million action cameras since the first Hero HD model launched in 2009.

