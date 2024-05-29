Hurry! This GoPro HERO12 bundle has a rare price cut right now

If you’re thinking about buying an action camera, there’s no better option out there right now than the GoPro HERO12 Black. It’s the brand’s latest model so you may not think that you can get one with savings, but there’s a rare discount from Best Buy right now. A bundle that includes the action camera and some useful accessories is currently $50 off, bringing its price down to $400 from $450 originally. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the GoPro HERO12 Black action camera bundle

The GoPro HERO12 Black is a lightweight but durable action camera that you can on any outdoor adventure. It’s capable of recording footage at up to 5.3K resolution with 60 frames per second, and its extra-large 8:7 aspect ratio gives you a bigger canvas for your creativity. The action camera also features the brand’s HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization technology that fixes even the shakiest videos, and Horizon Lock that keeps the video steady even if it rotates 360 degrees while you’re recording.

The bundle for the GoPro HERO12 Black action camera includes The Handler, which is a floating hand grip for taking footage even when you’re in extreme situations, and the Head Strap 2.0 that you can use to record videos in first-person view. You’ll also get an extra Enduro battery to swap into the GoPro HERO12 Black when the situation calls for it, and a case that can hold the action camera and these accessories during your travels.

GoPro deals usually don’t include the latest model of the action camera, but Best Buy is breaking tradition with its $50 discount for this GoPro HERO12 Black bundle. Instead of $450, you’ll only have to pay $400 for the action camera and several accessories, but you need to be quick in completing the transaction. We’re not sure until when the offer will remain online, so if you don’t want to miss out, you have to add the GoPro HERO12 Black action camera bundle to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

