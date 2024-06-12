Hurry! The GoPro Hero12 has a $100 price cut at beat buy

There are a lot of action cameras on the market, but one of the best and most well-known is the GoPro, so if you want something that can handle your active lifestyle, a GoPro is a great option. That said, GoPro cameras can be quite expensive, which is why you’ll likely want to grab a deal on one to save you a little bit extra. Luckily, this GoPro Hero12 has a great deal on it from Best Buy that discounts it down to $300 from $400, saving you a solid $100, which is a nice discount.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero12

One of the most important parts of any action camera is its video quality, and you’ll be happy to know that the Hero12 can manage a whopping 5k at 60fps, which is pretty impressive for something so small. If you need more frames, you could go for the equally impressive 4K at 120fps, which is still quite impressive, and you could even go as fast as 240fps at 2.7K, so you have a lot of options when it comes to resolutions and framerates that work best for you. Another big positive is that the Hero12 has a pretty large field of view and can capture an aspect ratio of 8:7, which is pretty massive, all things considered.

There are, of course, a few other quality-of-life features that are worth mentioning, such as the latest HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, which is absolutely needed if you’re taking part in a high-speed and high-impact sport. It’s also compatible with the newer MaxLens Mod 2.0, so if you already have that sort of gear, you can switch over relatively pain-free, while the choice between 8-bit, 10-bit, or log video means you can prioritize either file size or color reproduction based on your needs. It’s also worth noting that the Hero12 also comes with HDR and 8x slow-motion, which are a couple of nice added features to have.

If you want a solid action camera, then the Hero12 is great, and the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $300 means you’re saving a good chunk of money. That said, if it’s still too pricey or if you want something a bit different, check out these other GoPro deals and camera deals for a few other options.

