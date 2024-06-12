 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The GoPro Hero12 has a $100 price cut at beat buy

By
The GoPro Hero 12 Black action camera on a white background.
GoPro

There are a lot of action cameras on the market, but one of the best and most well-known is the GoPro, so if you want something that can handle your active lifestyle, a GoPro is a great option. That said, GoPro cameras can be quite expensive, which is why you’ll likely want to grab a deal on one to save you a little bit extra. Luckily, this GoPro Hero12 has a great deal on it from Best Buy that discounts it down to $300 from $400, saving you a solid $100, which is a nice discount.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero12

One of the most important parts of any action camera is its video quality, and you’ll be happy to know that the Hero12 can manage a whopping 5k at 60fps, which is pretty impressive for something so small. If you need more frames, you could go for the equally impressive 4K at 120fps, which is still quite impressive, and you could even go as fast as 240fps at 2.7K, so you have a lot of options when it comes to resolutions and framerates that work best for you. Another big positive is that the Hero12 has a pretty large field of view and can capture an aspect ratio of 8:7, which is pretty massive, all things considered.

There are, of course, a few other quality-of-life features that are worth mentioning, such as the latest HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, which is absolutely needed if you’re taking part in a high-speed and high-impact sport. It’s also compatible with the newer MaxLens Mod 2.0, so if you already have that sort of gear, you can switch over relatively pain-free, while the choice between 8-bit, 10-bit, or log video means you can prioritize either file size or color reproduction based on your needs. It’s also worth noting that the Hero12 also comes with HDR and 8x slow-motion, which are a couple of nice added features to have.

Related

If you want a solid action camera, then the Hero12 is great, and the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $300 means you’re saving a good chunk of money. That said, if it’s still too pricey or if you want something a bit different, check out these other GoPro deals and camera deals for a few other options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Prime Day GoPro deals for 2021
All the latest Amazon Prime Day GoPro deals and sales
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

If you've been planning to buy an action camera, you shouldn't miss the opportunity to enjoy discounts with this year's Prime Day GoPro deals. Outdoor junkies take advantage of Prime Day deals to stock up on supplies and purchase devices, including action cameras so that you can record all your adventures. GoPro isn't the only name in the action camera industry, but it's by far the most popular, as it keeps pushing the limits with new features.  This is why GoPro cameras are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies. While you're planning your next getaway, you should also be thinking ahead to what stuff you need to make the experience more memorable, and a GoPro camera should be at the top of your list.

You should take advantage of this year's Prime Day GoPro sales to grab an action camera for cheap, but if you want alternatives to GoPro cameras, you should take a look at Prime Day camera deals, which include discounts on products from brands like Kodak, Canon, and Panasonic. This is a great time to buy your next camera, whether you're just starting out with learning photography or you're already a seasoned veteran with years of experience under your belt. If you stick with GoPro action cameras and are looking forward to the memories that you can create outdoors, you might want to check out Prime Day smartwatch deals for fitness-focused wearable devices to track your health metrics, which includes Prime Day Fitbit deals. In any case, whether it's your first GoPro or you just needed an upgrade for an older GoPro model, you should focus on capturing the best moments of your adventures, while maximizing the numerous features that are offered by the action camera.
Best Prime Day GoPro deals

Read more
Best Prime Day GoPro deals: What to expect
gopro hero9 black review version 1600990161 dm 6

If you're planning to put in an investment on an action camera, you should be preparing yourself and your wallet for next week's Prime Day deals for GoPro cameras, with Amazon's Prime Day 2021 date set on June 21 and June 22. They don't come cheap, so you should take advantage of the upcoming Prime Day GoPro deals to enjoy significant savings. GoPro isn't the only name in the action camera industry, but it's by far the most popular, as it keeps pushing the limits with new features in its latest models. This is why Prime Day GoPro sales are always popular among shoppers, ranging from novice videographers to professional adrenaline junkies.
What Prime Day GoPro deals to expect
The GoPro Hero9 Black was newly released when Amazon held Prime Day 2020, so discounts for the latest GoPro camera weren't overwhelming. With the expected release of the next GoPro camera later this year, we might see lower prices for the GoPro Hero9 Black. There may be even bigger discounts for previous models, including the GoPro Hero8 Black, which is the top choice in Digital Trends' best action cameras.
What Prime Day GoPro deals we saw last year
Last year's Prime Day GoPro deals focused on the GoPro Hero8 Black, including bundles that sold the device with accessories such as extra batteries, additional grips, and protective cases. These bundles are great for GoPro newcomers and veterans alike -- in addition to the savings, they provide different options for the action camera experience.
Should you buy a new GoPro on Prime Day?
Whether you're going for the GoPro Hero9 Black, the GoPro Hero8 Black, or another model, Prime Day GoPro sales will shave some dollars off their prices. GoPro action cameras are always worth it though, so whichever version fits your needs and budget, you'll surely end up with a device that won't fail your expectations.
The best GoPro deals happening now
If you can no longer wait for the discounts that Prime Day will offer for action cameras, here are the best GoPro deals that are available right now so you that you can make your purchase right away.

Read more
Hero 7 GoPro gets a crazy price cut at Walmart
walmart gopro hero 7 black deal december 2020

If you need a durable camera to capture your adventures, you can now get a GoPro Hero 7 Black
camera for less than you think. Walmart has slashed the price of this popular action camera by $155, dropping your total from $400 to $245 with free shipping. This beats the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this camera by more than $50. Now's your chance to grab one at the deepest discount we've seen this year.
Buy Now

Record 4K60 video, take incredible 12MP still images, and livestream in 720p with the GoPro Hero 7. You can count on all your content coming out clear due to the automatic stabilization, so you can record smooth video whether you're biking, snorkeling, or running. Your still photos will turn out amazing as well, even in low lighting, thanks to automatic HDR, noise reduction, and tone-mapping. You can even capture time lapse video and review your footage clearly in up to 8x slow motion. And the Hero 7 is durable to boot. It's even waterproof as deep as 33 feet.

Read more