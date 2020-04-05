Given current events, going viral may sound in poor taste, but GoPro wants to give you a chance to do just that — without leaving the safety of your home. The company, whose Hero cameras have filmed some of the gnarliest actions sports scenes ever to take place on land, underwater, or in the sky, is turning its lens to a new environment in light of the COVID-19 pandemic: Your living room.

The GoPro #HomePro challenge invites you to share your best indoor or backyard photos and videos for a chance to win a GoPro Hero8 Black or Max camera. The Hero8 Black is our current favorite action camera, while the Max, a 360-degree camera, is a bit more niche, but is still one of the best options in that category.

In an unusual twist, you don’t actually need a GoPro camera to enter a submission to this contest. Entries shot on any camera will be accepted, including phones, DSLRs, and mirrorless cameras.

“We launched this challenge to see what creative radness, inventiveness, or weirdness people are getting up to at home,” GoPro CEO Nick Woodman said in a statement. “And so far, we’ve been stoked with what we have seen.”

Indeed, people have already gotten up to some pretty incredible indoor stunts, but this living room parkour video, in particular, should probably have come with a warning to not try it at home. Even though, um, that’s exactly where it took place.

To enter the contest, download the free GoPro App (iOS or Android) and use it to share your photo or video to TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. The GoPro app will work with any media stored on your phone, regardless of the camera that shot it. Be sure to put the hashtags #HomePro and #GoPro in the description.

In another interesting twist, GoPro is actually choosing five winners every day for the duration of the contest, which ends April 30. There will be 190 total winners. So if you don’t win tomorrow, try again the next day. And the next. And the next. Until we can finally go outside again.

Editors' Recommendations