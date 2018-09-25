Digital Trends
Photography

We shot Hasselblad’s fastest lens ever, the XCD 80mm f/1.9, and it’s stunning

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 5
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on1
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on4
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on5
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on3
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd on2

Along with two other new lenses, Hasselblad officially unveiled the fastest lens it has ever made on September 25: the XCD 80mm f/1.9 (styled as XCD 1.9/80). The $4,845 prime greatly expands the capabilities of the X1D-50c mirrorless camera, giving users a better choice for portraiture and low-light shooting. Although we’ve known from Hasselblad’s public roadmap that the lens was coming for some time, the details of its construction — including the aperture size — were kept secret until now. Digital Trends has had a brief hands-on time with the new lens, and while this isn’t a full review, we are very impressed with its performance so far.

Hasselblad is in a tricky spot with the X1D, as it’s trying to give customers both a large sensor and a compact overall system. This puts limits on lens design that don’t make it easy to incorporate very fast apertures, as doing so results in larger, heavier lenses. Fortunately, the XCD 80mm f/1.9 doesn’t suffer too much in this department. The filter thread is a standard 77mm. Weight is 2.3 pounds — certainly not light, but also not anything crazy — and length is 4.4 inches, keeping it in the ballpark of other XCD lenses.

Crammed into that space are 14 elements in 9 groups, a rather complex optical formula for such a focal length. It has a minimum focusing distance of just 2.2 feet, which should be useful for everything from headshots to product photography.

Fast, sharp, and smooth

Until now, the widest aperture in the X System lineup was f/3.2, in the XCD 90mm. To be sure, f/3.2 on the X1D’s big medium-format sensor is equivalent to about f/2.5 on full-frame, so it’s not exactly slow — but the new 80mm is over a stop faster. This allows for a very shallow depth of field to separate your subject from the environment. And even though the focal length (63mm full-frame equivalent) may seem a bit short, this is a very good lens for portraiture.

From our very first test image, we could tell that Hasselblad had worked some magic into this lens. It is beautifully crisp wide open, resolving fine detail perfectly. Whether strictly through optical design or very impressive digital correction, there is no chromatic aberration on the focus plane. It is also tack sharp across the entire frame. It is very rare to see a lens resolve detail this well at such a wide aperture, and where we have seen it — as with the Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art — it’s usually the result of a much larger lens engineered without the same restrictions on size.

That it’s fast and sharp is probably all X1D photographers really need to know, but it doesn’t stop there. Subjectively, the XCD 80mm is just gorgeous. It renders very smooth blur circles so that defocused areas look natural and soft, leaving your attention on the subject rather than a distracting bokeh pattern. Whether you’re taking in the image as a whole or punching in to check detail at 100-percent, this lens performs more than admirably.

There is some vignetting, particularly at f/1.9, but it hardly holds the lens back. In fact, we like the look for portraiture, but as always, it’s easy to correct the vignette in post if you don’t like it.

1 of 6
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 6
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 3
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 4
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 9
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 7
hasselblad 80mm f19 hands on impressions xcd sample 1

The X system grows up

It’s been just two years since Hasselblad redefined what a medium-format camera can be with the mirrorless X1D-50c, and with today’s announcements, the X System now has eight prime lenses covering a broad focal length range. Add to this the 21mm f/4 announced in May, and Hasselblad has released four new lenses just this year. The X System is much more mature today than when we first reviewed the X1D a year ago, and we’re impressed by how quickly Hasselblad has grown it.

Of course, the camera itself still leaves some things to be desired. Hasselblad advertises the twin motor drive in the new 80mm as providing “quick autofocus performance,” but the reality is that nothing is very quick on the X1D’s contrast-detection-only system. Even as new lenses help expand the appeal of the X System, photographers accustomed to the speed of a Sony or a Nikon may be hesitant to invest. (On the plus side, while it was slow, the 80mm was at least capable of focusing accurately in a dimly lit scene during our test. Obviously, performance is faster with more light.)

Still, the X1D remains a methodical camera for methodical photographers, and the XCD 80mm opens it up to new situations. In our opinion, a fast aperture lens like this was exactly what Hasselblad needed to make the X System feel complete; that it arrived on the same day as two other lenses is an unexpected, and very welcome, bonus.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon
realme phone
Mobile

Hateful software kills our enthusiasm for newcomer Realme’s $155 Android phone

Realme is a new smartphone brand with an interesting start to life, as it closely mirrors that of OnePlus, a brand we admire. The Realme 2 is its second phone, and we've given it a try to see if it's a winner.
Posted By Andy Boxall
irix 150mm f28 macro lens announced photokina 2018 3 1920x1080 copy
Photography

Irix gets up close with the 150mm Macro in new, lightweight Dragonfly finish

Deviating from the company's original ultrawide lenses, Irix has announced a new 150mm macro lens. The Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 is the start of a new Dragonfly line that uses a unique construction for a lighter, durable body.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4789
Photography

All about that bokeh: Meet the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master with updated autofocus

The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens uses primary XD elements at the front and rear of the lens for better chromatic aberration suppression and smooth bokeh. The 30th native E-mount lens, the 24mm also uses a new autofocus motor.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
iPhone Xs
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS vs. Samsung Galaxy S9: 2018's biggest flagships clash

The iPhone XS has been revealed, and it's one of the best phones of the year. But even though it's Apple's latest and greatest, it's up against a lot of competition. Is the iPhone XS better than the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Posted By Mark Jansen
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
canon powershot sx70 hs announced top hires copy
Photography

Canon crams more resolution and speed in the 65x zoom PowerShot SX70 HS

The new Canon PowerShot SX70 HS keeps the same notable 65x zoom lens, but adds resolution, speed, and 4K video while lightening the camera body. The bridge camera is a much-needed update to the 4-year-old SX60 HS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D750
Product Review

There's no such thing as the perfect camera, but Nikon's D750 is damn close

The Nikon D750 DSLR is an excellent example of what full-frame cameras can do. It produces beautiful photos and videos. But does it justify its high price? Yes, it does -- and the camera's age means an even better deal.
Posted By David Elrich, Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to use instagram guide 18
Social Media

Instagram feature that lets you reshare others’ posts may be on its way

Despite constant calls from many of its billion-plus users, Instagram has always refused to offer an option that lets Instagrammers reshare others' posts that appear on their feed. New reports suggest this could be about to change.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
News

Photography News of the Week: Fujifilm creates A.I. for use in designing albums

Spending too much time culling photos and designing albums? Fujifilm is developing artificial intelligence that could help. The A.I., new camera bags, and extreme weather camera protection are in Photography News of the Week.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica sofort unveiled dsc5351 final
Photo Galleries

Leica continues instant film trend with the classically styled Sofort camera

While the name may sound funny -- Sofort is German for immediately -- the Leica Sofort immediately pops out film photos. The company's first instant film camera uses classic Leica styling but adds a mirror for selfies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle