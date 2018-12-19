Digital Trends
Photography

Here’s a Leica that won’t break the bank, though there is a catch

Trevor Mogg
By
heres a leica that wont break the bank but theres catch lego
Leica Store, Miami

Leica cameras don’t come cheap. The Leica CL, for example, costs $2,800, while the Leica SL will set you back $6,000. And then there’s the Leica M10-P, which costs an eye-watering $8,000.

The Leica M, however, has a price tag of just $45. But take note, this is a Lego version of the full-functioning M, which comes with a $6,000 price tag.

At 3 inches long, 2 inches high, and 1.25 inches deep, the Lego Leica M is also much smaller than the original device, though the design is more detailed than you might expect — from the “LED display” right down to the camera strap mounts. It comes in two versions — black/gray and brown/gray — though neither bears the distinctive Leica logo on the front. But that’s something you can easily add yourself (with a red marker!).

Leica’s Miami store, which is selling the kit, suggests the Lego Leica as “a great gift for the photography enthusiast,” adding that build instructions can be found online if the construction process gets a bit tricky.

OK, it may not be the real Leica camera that you dream of one day holding, but if you love Leica and like Lego, then you could still have some fun constructing a toy version of the Leica M.

You can purchase the Lego Leica M online from Leica’s Miami store, though at the time of writing the kit is out of stock. However, the store promises to fulfill all orders just as soon as the next batch comes in.

Another Leica-inspired gift selling alongside the Lego kit is a $45 Leica M10 USB stick with 16GB of storage.

If you’re after a more complex camera-based challenge for yourself or your kids, then you may want to hold out for the Kano Camera Kit. It also uses Lego bricks, but the final result is a 5-megapixel digital camera that actually works. The construction process teaches simple coding skills and creative photo manipulation, among other things. Kano’s kit is expected to hit stores in 2019 following a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year that saw pledges top half a million dollars.

London, U.K.-based Kano has produced a number of award-winning kits, among them a $250 laptop that kids can build themselves.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The new iPad Pro is here, and it adds the best of the iPhone to the tablet
9 things we love and hate about the 2018 ipad pro laptop replacement feat
Mobile

Leave the laptop at home, the iPad Pro is the travel buddy to take on vacay

The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet that's perfect for creatives and professionals. How does it fare when traveling with it as a laptop replacement? We took it on a two week trek in Japan to find out.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
lume cube lighting kit dji mavic 2
Emerging Tech

Light, speed: Lighting kit for DJI Mavic 2 lets you fly and film in the dark

Lume Cube, maker of small battery-powered LED lights for mobile photography, has announced a new lighting kit built specifically for the DJI Mavic 2 -- the first of its kind. Already our favorite drone, this makes the Mavic 2 even better.
Posted By Daven Mathies
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 3
Social Media

Instagram’s 2018 year in review shines a light on where our hearts are

What did Instagram users share the most in 2018? A lot of heart emojis, heart face filters, and heart GIFs. The platform recently shared the year's top trends, including hashtags like #fortnite and #metoo along with a few surprises.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S white on pink background
Deals

Want a fun, affordable instant camera? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S is just $49

Instant cameras have had a surprising resurgence of late, and no brand is better recognized in the instant photo space today than Fujifilm Instax. Walmart is currently offering the Instax Mini 7S for just $49.
Posted By Daven Mathies
loupedeck plus impressions review 2
Photography

Not just for Lightroom anymore, Loupedeck+ now works with Photoshop

Loupedeck+ can now help photographers edit in Photoshop too, thanks to physical controls for swapping tools, running actions, and more. The photo-editing console expanded to include Photoshop in the list of compatible editing programs.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Nikon Z7 Review
Photography

2018 was a terrific year for new cameras. Here are our favorites

This year, we saw the unveiling of several exciting new cameras. We look back at our favorite models -- each delivering something unique, yet all are powerful and feature-rich. Camera fans, rejoice!
Posted By Daven Mathies
BenQ PD3200U review
Computing

Need a monitor for professional photo-editing? These are the very best

Looking for the best monitor for photo editing? You'll need to factor in brightness, color accuracy, color gamut support and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best ones for you, to help you make an educated purchase.
Posted By Jon Martindale
chris hershman q and a nikon interview feat
Photography

Grit and gear: How Chris Hershman went from retail clerk to music video director

How did Chris Hershman go from working a music retail job to working with bands like NEEDTOBREATHE and Switchfoot? The music video director and filmmaker talks to us about video, tech, and Nikon's new mirrorless.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Fujifilm X-T3 Review
Photography

Camera crop factor: What it means and how to use it

If you're in the market for a new camera, chances are you've heard the term "crop factor" thrown about. Here's what you need to know about how crop factor effects everything from equivalent focal length to light sensitivity and depth of…
Posted By Daven Mathies
gopro hero7 black user generated highlight reel mdc
Photography

User-generated GoPro Hero7 Black highlight reel has all the feels

It still features plenty of death-defying stunts, but GoPro's new user-generated highlight reel has plenty of feel-good emotional moments. The two-minute supercut is the official reel of the Hero7 Black camera.
Posted By Daven Mathies
cambuddy plus kickstarter 5cd5e413a5980039f41afa33702ec679 original
Photography

This device backs up DSLR photos using 4G and works as a wireless tether

What if you could back up your photos as you shoot, instead of at home? The Cambuddy Plus is an accessory that uses 4G and high-speed Wi-Fi to automatically back up photos to a cloud service.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis