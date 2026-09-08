HoverAir Aqua review: I spent two weeks trying to drown this drone

HoverAir Aqua MSRP $1,299.00 Score Details “A brilliant specialist with a short attention span.” Pros Rights itself and launches from open water every single time

Tracking at 15 mph is steady enough to pass for a chase boat

The Lighthouse wearable handles launch, landing, and following

Onboard screen lets you replay clips on the water with no phone

Dead battery? It lands softly on the surface and floats Cons I measured 10 and 13 minutes of flight against an advertised 23

The Lighthouse shows no battery level at all

No obstacle avoidance

The battery is only fully waterproof while it sits in the drone

Quick Take

I spent two weeks on an Oregon river trying to break this thing — off an eFoil, out of a kayak, and by throwing it into the water on purpose. The HoverAir Aqua is the first consumer drone actually built to live on open water, and after two weeks I still stop what I’m doing to watch it launch. Throw it in the river upside down, and it flips upright, shakes the water off its props, pops into a low hover, and waits for you. Strap the Lighthouse beacon to your forearm, and it will follow you across the river at eFoil speed with your hands never touching a controller.

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Let me be blunt, because this is the most important thing to know before you buy: there are two battery problems. HoverAir prints 23 minutes on the box. I measured 10 minutes and 13 minutes with the drone actively tracking me. And the wearable never tells you how much charge is left. So this is a drone I love, packed in a dry bag next to a fistful of spare batteries I resent having to carry.

HoverAir Aqua specs: A quick peek at the innards

Weight Under 249 g, light enough to skip FAA registration for recreational U.S. flight Waterproofing IP67; floats and rights itself; battery fully waterproof only while installed Camera 4K at up to 100 fps through a heated lens that sheds fog and spray Altitude sensing Millimeter wave radar that reads wave height for low passes over water Display and storage 1.6-inch onboard AMOLED; 128GB internal storage, no SD card Battery 2,013 mAh smart battery; rated 23 min; I measured 10 and 13 min while actively tracking Charging About 55 minutes with the battery inside the drone Controller Lighthouse waterproof wearable (launch, land, track, auto recall) with no battery readout Obstacle avoidance None Recognition CES 2026 Innovation Awards honoree; Red Dot Award Test conditions Two weeks on an Oregon river; eFoil at about 15 mph plus kayak sessions

HoverAir Aqua design & build: A pool toy with flagship chops

The first thing I noticed pulling the Aqua out of the box is the fat ring of safety-orange foam around its body, the same shade as a life vest. It looks like a pool toy. That’s deliberate. The foam keeps the drone buoyant, cushions the props, and makes the aircraft easy to spot from fifty yards out when it sets down on dark green water. The whole package carries an IP67 rating and weighs under 249 g, which keeps recreational pilots in the U.S. under the FAA registration threshold.

My favorite piece of hardware here is also the smallest. A 1.6-inch AMOLED screen sits on the drone’s spine, and it stays readable even with glare coming off the water. It’s there to pick flight modes, but I mostly used it to review what I’d just shot — sitting on the board, dripping, thumbing back through a run while the river went past. Two weeks in, I was still reaching for it instead of my phone. Storage is 128GB and internal, so there’s no SD card to lose, forget, or flood.

The camera records 4K at up to 100 fps for slow motion through a heated lens, which keeps fog from forming and makes water bead off instead of smearing across the glass. Underneath the airframe is the strangest line I have ever typed about a consumer drone: millimeter wave radar that reads the height of the waves rolling beneath it, so the Aqua can skim low over moving water without clipping a crest.

For those of you unfamiliar with the term, and since the spec sheets never bother explaining it, millimeter wave radar bounces very short-wavelength radio off a surface to measure distance to it — here, a surface that will not hold still. The industry noticed. The Aqua premiered at CES 2026 as an Innovation Awards honoree and collected a Red Dot Award along the way.

HoverAir Aqua water launch: Throw it in, it flies out

The water launch is the feature every bystander will ask you to do twice, and I tested it from the kayak with my kids leaning over the side to watch. You toss the drone into the river upside down, carelessly. However, it happens to leave your hand. It bobs for a beat. Then the props bite, it rolls upright, and it climbs into a hover a few feet off the surface to wait for you to start moving. It did that every single time I asked, and I asked a lot. Not once did I have to paddle over and fish it out or reset anything. In a category where water has always meant total loss, that is a bigger deal than a party trick sounds.

HoverAir Aqua subject tracking: A chase boat on your forearm

Most of my testing happened on my eFoil at around 15 miles per hour, with the waterproof Lighthouse strapped to my forearm like a chunky watch. One button sends the drone up. One button brings it home. Everything between those two presses is automatic.

The footage surprised me. My wake unspooling behind the board in a long white seam, the tree line sliding by, and me held in the center of the frame for the entire run. The best material came when the drone swung out ahead of the board and shot back at me, spray kicking off the foil, the whole river opening up behind.

It never fell behind, and it never wandered. When I drifted too far, it closed the gap on its own. When I slipped off the board and sat chest-deep in the water beside it, it stayed locked on and waited. The kayak sessions at lazier speeds went the same way: steady framing, no fuss, the family paddling along with a small orange aircraft holding formation off the bow. This is the closest thing to a camera operator you can wear on your wrist.

HoverAir Aqua Battery Life: High on the box, dips in the water

Now, the part the box will not tell you. HoverAir advertises 23 minutes of flight from the 2,013mAh smart battery. My first battery, actively tracking me on the foil, gave me 10 minutes before the drone called it quits. I rode back to shore, clicked in a fresh one, and went back out. Thirteen minutes. Doing the exact job you bought it for, you get about half the number on the sticker.

It’s worth noting that drone makers rate flight time in windless conditions with no tracking load, and you should not expect that figure in the real world. Even allowing for that, half is a wide gap. At least the ending is graceful.

When the charge runs out, you get a warning that the drone will land in 15 seconds, and then it sets down on the surface, orange side up, rocking on the chop until you come get it. Nothing dramatic happened in two weeks of testing. Recharging takes about 55 minutes with the battery inside the drone, and because a battery is only fully waterproof while it’s installed, HoverAir includes a dedicated waterproof pouch for hauling spares out on the water. Read that accessory list again. The company is telling you, in its own way, that you will be swapping batteries mid-session.

HoverAir Aqua Lighthouse Wearable: Great controller, no fuel gauge

The second problem makes the first one worse. The Lighthouse is otherwise the best thing about this product, and it tells you nothing about the battery. No percentage. No halfway warning. No blinking light as the level sinks. Mid-run, I had no idea whether the drone above me had eight minutes left or thirty seconds.

When the entire budget is 10 to 13 minutes, that silence turns every session into a guessing game. Both times a battery died on me, my only notice was the 15-second landing warning, right when I felt like I was getting going.

Should you buy

The good here is genuinely good. The footage is beautiful, the Aqua keeps pace with a foil at speed, it launches itself out of open water, and it runs hands-off enough that you forget it exists until you sit down to replay the clips. As a piece of engineering built for a hostile environment, it is the real deal.

The battery is what makes me hesitate, and I am not going to soften that. Plan a full session around this drone, and you are packing a pocketful of spares and guessing when to burn them.

So here is the fork. If what you want is a quick promo shot or a fast social clip off the water, this is the drone doing that job, and I don’t know of another one built to take the punishment. If you want to shoot an entire session, wait and watch for a firmware update that pushes battery data to the Lighthouse.

That one change would make this an easy recommendation for anyone who makes content on the water. As it stands, the Aqua is a brilliant specialist with a 10-minute attention span, and I keep taking it out anyway.

Why not try?

HOVERAir X1 PROMAX — Priced significantly lower at $700, this one offers hands-free auto-follow tracking and Lighthouse wearable perks, can shoot up to 4K 120fps footage, and stands out with a foldable design. It’s slightly slower and doesn’t offer a waterproof build, but makes up for it with collision-sensing tech.

DJI Mini 4 Pro — Another option that is more affordable as well, DJI’s drone offers impressive aerial capture capabilities with omnidirectional obstacle sensing and a reliable 4K camera that can capture high dynamic range videos. Plus, the battery packs can extend the flight time by up to 45 minutes, while the transmission performance is also fantastic. But an impending ban casts a shadow of skepticism over long-term support and after-sales experience.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Who needs the HoverAir Aqua?

It’s a waterproof, self-flying 4K camera drone. If you’re into activities such as kayaking and wakeboarding, it’s an appropriate choice.

Is it capable of taking off and landing directly on water?

Yes, the positive buoyancy engineering allows it to float on water. And yes, it can take off and land from the surface of water. Moreover, it also comes with a Turtle Flip feature that lets it correct its position instantly, even if it’s flipped upside.

Is the build really waterproof?

The HoverAir Aqua has an IP67-certified build, featuring corrosion-resistant components, while the camera sensor is protected by a hydrophobic, anti-fog lens.

Do you need a license to fly it?

It falls under the prescribed FAA weight limit, so you don’t need a license to fly it.

Can it fly and capture without a phone?

Yes, the wearable Lighthouse controller relies on Real-Time Kinematics (RTK) positioning to let the drone track you and capture videos without requiring a cellular link or base stations.

What is the top speed and battery life?

The HoverAir Aqua can fly at a speed of up to 34 miles per hour, and it is claimed to last over 20 minutes on a single charge.

Can you fly it manually?

Yes, using the Beacon & JoySticks accessory.