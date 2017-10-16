This $207 gadget turns old film cameras into digital shooters

Why it matters to you Old film cameras could be reincarnated as digital shooters with the I'm Back.

With the resurgence of film photography comes the inevitable attempts to mix classic photography with digital convenience. I’m Back is the latest attempt to bridge the film-digital gap by converting old 35mm shooters using a digital back for film cameras.

I’m Back is now launching its second Kickstarter campaign after successfully delivering a 3D-printed system designed from Rasberry Pi. Now, the Italy-based startup is aiming to reanimate more old film cameras using a mass-produced camera back with a 16-megapixel digital sensor inside.

A film camera’s lens sends light to a film strip at the back of the camera. Instead, I’m Back places a focusing screen and a digital sensor where a strip of 35mm film would normally be. Using an adjustment system, the digital back can properly align with a number of 35mm camera models, turning the camera into a digital shooter.

Converting a film camera creates both a number of new features and renders other options incompatible. For starters, the digital back allows a traditional still film camera to shoot video. But the conversion also means that the only physical control that remains is the shutter release and the aperture control on the lens. The shutter release has to be set to “bulb” to use the system, holding the release for 2-3 seconds to take a photo. The company recommends using apertures of f/3.5 or wider to prevent vignetting.

Using Wi-Fi and a connection to the camera using a flash sync port, the I’m Back allows users to adjust some controls from the smartphone, including video resolution up to 2,880 x 2,160. The smartphone connection also allows users to view the photos or can even work as an electronic viewfinder.

The I’m Back system is compatible with a number of different 35mm film cameras, including the Nikon F series, Minolta Maxxum 7000, Olympus OM10, Pentax 35mm systems, and the Praktica B200. The developer says the system is compatible with even more classic film cameras, provided the camera has a tripod mount, bulb mode, a sync flash port, and a removable camera back.

The developers are a bit vague on the specifications — the back uses a 16-megapixel sensor developed by Panasonic, and shoots JPEG only, but details on the sensor’s size are not included. The Panasonic branding could suggest a Micro Four Thirds. While the actual film is responsible for a big chunk of the image quality and aesthetic coming from old photos (along with whatever old lens is paired with the camera), it’s unclear if I’m Back’s sensor attempts to imitate the film aesthetic. The focusing screen, however, does introduce film grain into the images, according to the developers.

Film hasn’t fizzled out as photo enthusiasts choose the traditional medium for both the aesthetic and the slower process, which film fans say helps enhance creativity, thanks to the control system, limited number of shots, and lack of an immediate way to view the photos. Time will tell if the I’m Back digital back system negates too many of those features to catch on, but the Kickstarter campaign is twenty percent of the way to an approximately $100,000 goal with a month and a half remaining.

The I’m Back campaign joins other attempts to mix the best of film and digital, including Yashica’s new DigiFilm camera and the Fujifilm Instax SQ10 hybrid camera, as well as Polaroid’s line of digital cameras with built-in printers. Other companies restoring old instant cameras don’t mix with digital but add modern features to old cameras. Notably, I’m Back aims not to make an entirely new camera, but to keep the old ones around longer.

If the campaign and development are successful, early backers could pick up the backing system for pledges starting at about $207, while the campaign is also offering DIY kits with the parts (excluding the focusing screen and electronics parts) starting at about $53.