Digital Trends
Photography

Irix gets up close with the 150mm Macro in new lightweight Dragonfly finish

Hillary Grigonis
By
irix 150mm f28 macro lens announced photokina 2018 3 1920x1080 copy
Irix

After several teasers, Europe-based lens company Irix has finally unveiled a new lens with a new durable finish the company calls the Dragonfly.  The Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 lens, announced on Monday, September 24, uses an aluminum frame that’s encased in aluminum magnesium allow and weather-sealed for a mix of durability and a lightweight design. The lens will be available in full-frame Nikon F, Canon EF, and Pentax K mounts.

The longer 150mm focal length, which deviates from the company’s earlier ultra-wide angle lenses, will help throw the background out of focus while also preventing shadows from the lens appearing in the image. The lens achieves a 1:1 magnification ratio for true macro and focuses as close as 0.92 feet from the front of the lens. The lens is constructed from 12 elements in nine groups, including super-low dispersion glass and four pieces with higher refractive index to minimize distortion.

Like other Irix lenses, the 150mm macro is a manual focus lens. That focusing system, however, uses an internal design that allows the lens to stay the same length when focusing, a plus for precise macro focusing while also allowing for better weather sealing. The focus ring can also be locked in place with a second focus lock ring.

Inside the lens, a CPU allows the lens to communicate with the camera, including recording the EXIF data. The communication between body and lens also allows for using semiautomatic modes and controlling the aperture from the camera body.

The lens launches a new design for Irix called the Dragonfly, a name that refers to that frame being enclosed in an aluminum-magnesium alloy. The finish mixes elements from the company’s Firefly and Blackstone lenses. The company says the new finish maintains strength and weather resilience while also making the lens lighter. The lens is also sealed around the front element, focusing ring, focus lock ring, and bayonet mount. With the longer focal length, Irix also includes a lens hood and a detachable tripod collar.

While the Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 lens will be part of this week’s Photokina, the company hasn’t yet announced a release date or price.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'The House With a Clock in its Walls' wins the weekend box office with big debut
Canon Pixma Pro 10 front
Product Review

Canon Pixma Pro-10 review

If you plan to put those digital high-resolution images you’ve shot with a DSLR onto paper, Canon’s Pixma Pro-10 will deliver gallery-quality prints. Just don’t expect it to be speedy.
Posted By Ted Needleman, Gannon Burgett
sony 24 mm f14 g master lens announced img 4789
Photography

All about that bokeh: Meet the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master with updated autofocus

The Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master lens uses primary XD elements at the front and rear of the lens for better chromatic aberration suppression and smooth bokeh. The 30th native E-mount lens, the 24mm also uses a new autofocus motor.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
joby telepod series launches jobytelepod
Photography

Joby’s tiny tripods double as selfie sticks and hide four different modes

The Joby TelePod models are more than just compact tripods -- they also double as hand grips, selfie sticks, and tabletop tripods. Designed to accommodate smaller gear like smartphones and lightweight mirrorless, the tripods use a unique…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on the 'Gram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
canon powershot sx70 hs announced top hires copy
Photography

Canon crams more resolution and speed in the 65x zoom PowerShot SX70 HS

The new Canon PowerShot SX70 HS keeps the same notable 65x zoom lens, but adds resolution, speed, and 4K video while lightening the camera body. The bridge camera is a much-needed update to the 4-year-old SX60 HS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon D750
Product Review

There's no such thing as the perfect camera, but Nikon's D750 is damn close

The Nikon D750 DSLR is an excellent example of what full-frame cameras can do. It produces beautiful photos and videos. But does it justify its high price? Yes, it does -- and the camera's age means an even better deal.
Posted By David Elrich, Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to use instagram guide 18
Social Media

Instagram feature that lets you reshare others’ posts may be on its way

Despite constant calls from many of its billion-plus users, Instagram has always refused to offer an option that lets Instagrammers reshare others' posts that appear on their feed. New reports suggest this could be about to change.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
News

Photography News of the Week: Fujifilm creates A.I. for use in designing albums

Spending too much time culling photos and designing albums? Fujifilm is developing artificial intelligence that could help. The A.I., new camera bags, and extreme weather camera protection are in Photography News of the Week.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica sofort unveiled dsc5351 final
Photo Galleries

Leica continues instant film trend with the classically styled Sofort camera

While the name may sound funny -- Sofort is German for immediately -- the Leica Sofort immediately pops out film photos. The company's first instant film camera uses classic Leica styling but adds a mirror for selfies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle