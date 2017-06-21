The Kodak Tablet is here — and it’s low in both megapixels and price

Why it matters to you The tablets manufacturered by Archos and branded with Kodak may not be big on camera specs, but the price could be right for many users.

The first Kodak Tablet is coming but unlike the company’s smartphone, the latest mobile devices are focused more on photo editing than megapixels.

The Kodak Tablet, designed and manufactured by Archos but branded through a licensing agreement with Eastman Kodak, will go on sale in Europe by the end of July in 7-inch and 10.1-inch screen options. After sharing that the tablets were under development in February, the company announced the full specs on Tuesday.

The tablets’ biggest focus is on software and are pre-loaded with several imaging apps and 1 GB of RAM for processing, sharing and printing those shots. The tablet is preloaded with the popular (and already free) Google Snapseed, as well as Cyberlink Photo Direct for adjusting contrast and colors, Cyberlink Youcam for beauty edits, and Cyberlink Youcam Fun with live filters and photo frames. Those edits are made easier with a IPS HD screen designed for optimum color and a 64-bit Mediatek quad-core processor.

The preloaded Photobox app is designed for printing photos and includes 50 free prints.

While the Kodak Ektra smartphone focuses the specs toward the built-in camera, the camera on the new Kodak tablets are fairly standard, with an eight-megapixel rear camera and a two- megapixel front-facing option. Video is just 720p quality. The color options keep in tune with the Kodak brand with a characteristic yellow along with a standard black option.

The Kodak Tablets run on Google Android Nougat 7.0. The smallest version uses 16 GB of storage while the 10.1 inch model has 64GB and both offer a mini SD card slot. The larger version also has a longer battery life, rated at 5.5 hours over the 7-inch option’s 3.5. Both 3G and Wi-Fi are included, as well as a built-in GPS.

While fans may be disappointed the tablets do not have the same camera specs as the Kodak Extra, the tablets have one more redeeming factor — they list for about $89 and $134, though it’s unclear yet if the tablets will be sold outside of Europe.