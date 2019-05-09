Share

Entry-level DSLRs offer the perfect launching point into a (healthy) photography addiction — and budding photographers can build a two-lens kit for one of the cheapest prices we’ve spotted. Currently, both the Nikon D3500 and Canon EOS T6 bodies with two additional lenses are selling for $400, deals that are at or better than Black Friday pricing.

Nikon says the D3500 two-lens kit is at its lowest price point ever, selling for more than half off with a $450 discount. Along with the camera body, the kit includes the AF-P DX Nikkor 18-50mm f/3.5-5.6G VR and AF-P DX Nikkor 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED lenses, offering a good amount of zoom and versatility for the price point.

The D3500 is a solid beginner’s camera with a 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor and a 5 fps burst for capturing action. As Nikon’s cheapest current model DSLR, the D3500 doesn’t have the more advanced autofocus system or speeds of the pricier models. But, the D3500 offers a control scheme that’s easier for beginners to pick up than launching with a more advanced camera from the start, not to mention the lower price point. This price cut means that you can get the Nikon D3500 with two lens kit for the same price as the Nikon D3500 with only one lens kit.

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is just as beginner friendly, though slightly older than the Nikon. The T6 has fewer megapixels at 18 but is still a solid beginner’s camera. The T6 is a bit slower at 5 fps, and has fewer autofocus points and a shorter battery life. But, for photographers looking to get into a Canon camera system, the T6 is an easy and affordable way to do just that.

The two-lens kit pairs the T6 body with an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lenses. Those optics are similar to the ones paired with the Nikon bundle, though the telephoto lens has a bit less range with a bit brighter aperture, though at a difference that likely won’t be noticeable.

While mirrorless cameras are growing, DSLRs still tend to offer the best value for newbie photographers on a budget. Both deals are currently available at a number of different retailers, but Best Buy is including an SD card and a camera bag for photographers starting from scratch.

