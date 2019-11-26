Previous Next 1 of 6

Full frame cameras offer more light-gathering power, but at a much steeper price point than their crop-sensored siblings — unless you find a steep discount like the pre-Black Friday price on the Nikon D750. Right now, you can get the camera and the 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens for just $1,700.

The Nikon D750 is one of Nikon’s midrange full-frame DSLRs, with a bit more heft than the D610, but not quite as many megapixels as the D750. The full-frame sensor has 24.3 megapixels and also records in full HD video.

The burst speed isn’t anything record-breaking, but it is respectable at 6.5 frames per second (fps). The camera has a 51-point autofocus system that’s also used in the D810, which is the precursor to our current pick for the best DSLR. That allows for solid autofocus performance — albeit, performance that’s now outdone by the much pricier D850.

As a DSLR, the D750 is larger than the likes of the Sony a7 II (an older full-frame mirrorless that’s also discounted as part of Black Friday camera deals) but with a much better battery life. The D750 also sports a tilting screen, something even the D850 lacks.

Normally, kit lenses are a bit lackluster, but the 24-120mm lens should pair well with the D750 body. For starters, the lens covers a pretty wide range of focal lengths, and while occasionally some photographers will want something wider or with more reach, it’s a versatile enough lens to get plenty of use out of it. And unlike most kit lenses, the aperture doesn’t decrease by using the extent of the zoom — the F/4 is available throughout the zoom range. The lens is also stabilized to help reduce the blur caused by camera shake.

The Nikon D750 is starting to show its age — we’ve been expecting a replacement from Nikon for some time now. The camera is now five years old, which means there are several DSLRs with better technology. The camera isn’t obsolete though, and buying a camera that’s a bit older is a good way to get the most bang for your buck if you can’t afford to drop $3,000 on a full-frame camera.

The Nikon D750 with the 24-120mm f/4G ED VR lens is on sale for about $1,700, or the body only is available for about $1,200. But with the 24-120mm f/4G ED VR retailing for just over $1,000 by itself, the kit offers the best deal. Amazon is listing it as a limited time deal.

