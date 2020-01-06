Photography

Nikon’s new 120-300mm is a bright point for DSLRs, as Z-mount gains a 70-200mm

Nikon’s latest lenses pair wide apertures with a long reach. On Monday, January 6, Nikon unveiled the new AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8 SL VR DSLR lens and the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S mirrorless lens during CES in Las Vegas. The new lenses provide sports and wildlife photographers with a bright alternative to telephoto primes, while the 70-200mm fills in a gap in the young Z-mount family with a popular workhorse lens.

nikon nikkor 120 300mm z 70 200mm announced ces 2020 afs 300e fl ed sr vr angle1

Super telephoto zoom lenses rarely have bright apertures, but the upcoming AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E FL SR VR lens bucks the trend with an f/2.8. Nikon also says that the lens is just as sharp, if not sharper than, the Nikkor 300mm f/2.8 prime lens with similar autofocus performance, while eliminating the need to carry around several lenses.

To make a lens that mixes that 300mm reach with the versatility of zoom and that bright f/2.8, however, requires a lot of parts — making the lens a whopping 7.5 pounds. Four stops of image stabilization help pros handle that heft.

The lens uses only one extra-low dispersion glass element to fight chromatic aberrations. That’s in part because Nikon also used the new short wave refractive element, launched first on Z lenses, which helps further stamp down on color bleeding. A nanocrystal coating and neo coating are also part of the construction. On the outside, the lens is fully weather-sealed.

Alongside the rare bright zoom super-telephoto, Nikon launched a photographer’s favorite, redesigned for the Z mount mirrorless system. The Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens brings a popular workhorse zoom to the Z bodies without using an adapter — but offers more features than just that native Z mount over the older F-mount lens. While the Z 6 and Z 7 bodies have stabilization built-in, the lens has five stops of vibration reduction that offers additional stabilization beyond just the in-body system.

The lens uses two autofocus drive motors working in sync, which Nikon says helps reduce chromatic aberrations throughout the zoom range. The lens is a parfocal lens, which means that even after zooming in or out, the lens stays in focus. The autofocus system also works at closer distances than the F-mount option — roughly 20 inches from the front at 70mm.

The lens is constructed with six extra-low dispersion elements, one short wave refractive element, two ASPH elements, and a fluorine coating. The S series lens offers a custom control ring and two customizable buttons and an LED lens information display. Like other S series lenses, the lens is weather-sealed.

The 70-200mm is the 11th Z lens in the series, an impressive number considering the Z system only recently surpassed its first birthday. The 70-200mm joins lenses like the 24-70mm f/2.8 in the high-end S series.

The 24-70mm Z-mount lens will be available next month, retailing for around $2,600 — which is actually $100 lower than the list price for the similar F-Mount lens. The 120-300mm lens sits at a  steeper pro price point of about $9,500, but will also be available next month. The optics are on display — along with the new Nikon D780 DSLR — at Nikon’s booth at CES in Las Vegas.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

