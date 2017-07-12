VSCO sunglasses photo filters show your shots through Oakley-colored shades

Why it matters to you Make your pics look like the view from a pair of Oakley sunglasses with the VSCO photo editing app's new filters.

Mobile photo app VSCO is allowing mobile photographers to see the world through Oakley-colored sunglasses. On Tuesday, VSCO launched a partnership with Oakley to create sunglasses photo filters to match the eyewear brand’s Prizm lenses with enhanced clarity and contrast.

VSCO worked with Oakley to simulate the look of the brand’s lens technology digitally within a smartphone photo editing app. The three new filters are all designed after specific Prizm lenses, which are all created to enhance the view in certain scenarios. The Oak 1 filter is a universal filter that makes natural colors, including greens, more colorful. The Oak 2 is designed to bring out details on the road, including road signs and pavement, while Oak 3 is designed for keeping the details intact in snowy scenes with maxim clarity and a strong color tint.

“The VSCO x Oakley presets are great for all kinds of images,” said Gene Paek, vice president of marketing at VSCO, “but they are particularly designed to enhance landscape images and images of environments that Oakley’s Prizm technology is designed for (e.g., mountains and roads and streets).”

All three filters are designed to bring out details that might otherwise be overlooked by enhancing clarity, contrast, and color. The Prizm filters are free to download inside the VSCO app, but only for a limited time, the developer says.

“Oakley came to VSCO to connect with VSCO creators to produce content and develop a preset that would celebrate the Oakley Prizm campaign,” Paek explained. “As brands need increasingly more authentic content for their marketing campaigns, VSCO offers a way for brands to connect with creators who produce curated, storytelling content based off their campaign needs.”

Along with launching the new presets, the social side of VSCO’s app is celebrating the new one-tap edits with a #CantStop campaign that encourages athletes to share shots from their perspective.

VSCO, or Visual Supply Co., is the company behind the photo-editing app with the same name as well as downloadable Lightroom presets. Along with a wide range of filters, the app also includes advanced tools including shooting in RAW and split focus. The company says 70 percent of their users are active every day, making it one of the most active creative apps in the world.